Fair religious concessions
If you’re a student in the Methuen public schools and you want to pray during Ramadan you are to go to the main office. Yet the schools don’t offer a meatless option for Catholic students during Lent on Fridays. Does this seem a bit off to anyone else?
Trouble in schools
It’s just not Haverhill High (with serious problems). At the Hunking kids run amuck. They openly swear in the classroom. They lie and accuse teachers of wrongdoing. They fight. They vape and smoke in bathrooms. Children are afraid there because there is no leadership. Vice principals fear and coddle miscreants. Hunking is a mess, too.
Consider the gravity
One jerk slaps another at the Oscars after a poor-taste joke about his wife. I get the symbolism of both behaviors. But really, meanwhile a Stalin wannabe is killing scores of innocents, including children, in Ukraine. Which deserves our attention more? Seems pretty obvious.
Open your eyes
Trump is no longer in office and yet he’s still to blame, huh? Our gas prices and everything else have skyrocketed. That was after Trump left office, But that, I suppose, is his fault, too. I cannot believe how blind some people are.
Dems helping Trump
I guess Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. People love to hate him, thus keeping his name before the public. He’s keeping, for him, a low profile and letting his haters gin up the base and independents for the next election.
Up a buck
Biden just said that gas prices were only $3.30 at the beginning of the year, and the price increase is all about Putin. Keep in mind when Biden took office gas was at $2.30 per gallon. His policies already had raised it a dollar a gallon.
To ‘judge or biologist’
First of all the quote from Judge Brown was, “No I can’t (not I don’t know), not in this context. I’m not a biologist.” Marcia Blackburn was trying to score bigoted culture war points. The GOP’s line of questioning was absurd and disrespectful.
About 4th shot
Regarding Fauci and the fourth Covid shot: Dr Fauci is not “pushing” the fourth shot. In fact he has said a fourth vaccine is likely not needed for everyone in the immediate future. Fauci, the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins say more studies are needed and boosters could potentially become seasonal.
Don’t blame Trump
To all you out there calling Trump a traitor and unAmerican: This country was in the best shape ever under his administration. Can you say with any degree of sincerity we are better off with Biden? For one thing, remember that the next time you go to the gas station.
Don’t blame Biden
The Biden Administration resisted calls to end Title 42 due to COVID-19 spreading. Just this past March 2 Federal Appeals courts ruled the Biden Administration could not use Title 42 to expel families. These expulsions were always intended to be temporary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.