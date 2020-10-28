Inaccurate count
The report of "hundreds" of supporters at President Donald Trump's rally last Sunday is false. I arrived around 7 a.m. to a long line of supporters. The general seating area was packed, and there was standing room for over 4,000. There was another overflow standing area for more than 10,000.
Street damage
I just watched crews in Lawrence remove speed bumps from Market Street and saw the damage they caused to a brand new street. Is that really worth it?
No solidarity
I'm surprised to see so many newspapers, including The Eagle-Tribune, endorsing Joe Biden when his allies in the social and cable news media have so actively suppressed other newspapers for nothing more than reporting news he would rather not see reported. This would be akin to when the Obama administration was suppressing Fox News and the rest of the press pool not caring. But, to their credit, when Obama did suppress Fox News, the rest of the press poll showed solidarity unlike these newspapers today. It seems like a further erosion of our First Amendment.
Kudos
Kudos to The Eagle-Tribune for its public endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. Kudos also for an honest and unpretentious editorial that laid out the reasons for the endorsement in a fair, bipartisan manner. I was literally moved to tears by the phrase: "We expect Biden to restore decency and decorum to the Oval Office, to respect and uphold the First Amendment and freedom of the press." Succinctly put and well said.
Computer cost
As a retired computer security specialist for the federal government, I question Methuen's $272,000 expense "to shore up and conduct an audit to clean out any further threats" to its computer systems. It seems costly especially if the city is still paying a private company to administer and secure its networks.
No coverage
Where is the coverage about the outrageous connections between the Biden family, China and Ukraine? It’s all right there on a laptop computer, which the FBI and mainstream media refuse to investigate. Shame on The Eagle-Tribune for endorsing a crook.
Starting work
After 47 years in government, Joe Biden wants to start working? I don't think so. Go get your shoe shine box, Joe Biden.
Contrasts
Think before you vote. Joe Biden has said he will raise taxes, put people out of work by shutting down the country and take away more of your freedoms. President Donald Trump has proven himself with the economy, jobs, slowing illegal immigration and protecting freedom. Think about the difference.
Not loving it
I used to love your newspaper until I saw that editorial endorsing Joe Biden. You're just like all the other media, turning left wing.
Dirty tricks
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is going ahead with trick or treat. COVID-19 numbers are rising and many businesses have closed. Schools are closed, people are unemployed and Walsh decides trick or treating is OK. Well, wait 14 days or so and then see how many kids test positive.
Take heart
The lefties who perpetually complain that this forum excludes their views should take heart in the editorial board's endorsement of Joe Biden for the presidency. Evidently they have not been paying attention to American politics for the last half-century, either.
Mask mandate
Be prepared. If you think people are unemployed now, just wait. If Joe Biden is successful, he will order a national mask mandate and shut down the country for weeks.
Gravity's pull
President Donald Trump's claim "we're turning the corner" with COVID-19 reminds me of Wile E. Coyote speeding off a cliff while chasing the Road Runner. Reality, like gravity, has a way of not caring what you would rather believe.
Fellow citizens
Thank God for our World War II veterans, the greatest generation. Americans came together unselfishly to save all Americans, unlike the president and his supporters, who can't even wear masks to save not only themselves but their fellow citizens.
Political dinner
OK, I won't have my family over for "Thanksgiving." We'll just have a "peaceful protest." I know Gov. Charlie Baker doesn't have any problems with dozens of people getting together for that, right?