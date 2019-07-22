Too long
With legislative term limits, Sen. Ted Kennedy would have been forced from office after two terms (12 years) instead of seven-plus (47 years). Was the country or Massachusetts better served by him holding office for so long and, unlike true lions in the wild, using his incumbency and campaign war chest to prevent younger, more fit members from taking it? Will New Hampshire be served by 18-plus years of Jeanne Shaheen, instead of the 12 years of her mediocre service she is currently serving? Are members of "The Squad" and other new blood, with new ideas, less important than all the "lions" of Congress who artificially hold power for decades? (The average age of lawmakers is 55 — among the oldest in history.) Kennedy was a poster child, but lack of congressional term limits is disease afflicting the republic.
Usual politics
Methuen City Councilor Jennifer Kannan should be ashamed for even allowing herself to be considered as a candidate for acting mayor while Mayor James Jajuga was on vacation. She’s already starting with the typical politics of Methuen. She should have abstained from the nomination. There are plenty of talented people in Methuen.
Service records
A recent Sound Off criticized President Trump and noted that his family had no history of military service over 150 years. Well, what about the Obamas? Or the Clintons? Which branches of the military did those serve?
Back home
I get a belly laugh out of a Sound Off writer calling President Trump’s supporters "cultists,” as though he has some kind of Charles Manson or Jim Jones hypnotic effect on these folks. When I say "send them back,” I mean back to the private sector. Here's hoping these four “odd squad" members of Congress and their vile opinions get voted out after one term.
Border wall
I'm too old for socialism. I’m addicted to luxuries like toilet paper, electricity, food, clean drinking water and shoes on my feet. In my opinion, those people who don’t want a border wall include drug cartels, M-13 gangs, rapists, sex traffickers, drug smugglers and, of course, radical liberal Democrats. Only the voters can stop this.
What unity?
Don't look now, here’s more nuanced, thoughtful tolerance from the American left: While Rep. Aryanna Presley was at a "unity" event in Roxbury espousing empty overtures about "working with the other side,” one of her constituents was writing into this paper in support of getting rid of nominal Republican Sen. Susan Collins as the only non-left wing voice left in New England's delegation to Capitol Hill. This is because America was built on the shoulders of a bunch of people growing the size of government — at the cost of personal liberty — and shutting anyone who disagrees out of the process, right?
Treasured history
Thanks to Donald Moskowitz for sharing his experiences participating in the U.S. space program during its heyday. Those types of firsthand accounts of the highlights of our national history are priceless American treasures.
Stop the drugs
So Sen. Jeanne Shaheen comes to town wanting to spend billions of taxpayer dollars with her “Turn the Tide Act.” If she really wanted to help, she would support the president in stopping drugs at the border. She is another lying Democrat looking to buy votes with taxpayer money and couldn’t care less about the addicts.
Warren’s resume
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns, she talks about helping working families and going after big corporations. Yet, she was hired by numerous big corporations to help them pay less to people who were suing them. And she was paid quite well for her services. She’s not for working families, she’s for big companies and for filling her pockets. I hope people realize this when it comes time to vote.