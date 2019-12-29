Medicare’s costs
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and certain presidential candidates say “Medicare for All,” they don’t know what they are talking about, mostly because these rich people have others who take care of their bills. Beginning in January, $144 will be taken from my Social Security check to pay my monthly Medicare premium, which amounts to $1,728 for the year. Since Medicare only pays 80% of the medical bills, I need supplemental insurance, and my monthly premium for that is $317, or $3,804 a year. I pay $5,532 a year just in premiums. So, how can Medicare be free for all Americans?
Hiding something
President Trump is hiding something, and it should worry everyone. He hides his taxes, his grades, who comes and goes at White House, what he says privately to our biggest enemy. He doesn't just shoot from the hip, he lies from his lips.
Enough sour grapes
Jennifer Kannan's supporters should let Neil Perry lead. Enough with the sour grapes. The City Charter’s language is clear, so you can squint, mischaracterize and obfuscate to create an issue with Jana DiNatale, but you’ll come up short. You oppose his appointment of her just because she’s qualified to help Perry succeed. Let them get to work.
Anonymous vote
If Republicans in Congress can't or won't agree to calling witnesses, maybe Democrats should ask for an anonymous vote to see how those senators who are “on the fence” or “too afraid to go against Trump” will really vote.
Police help
Thank you to the Haverhill police dispatcher on duty Christmas Eve afternoon. A distressed woman approached me on River Street while I was walking my dog. I tried to help her, but clearly something was wrong. When I called for help, my phone kept dropping the signal. But the dispatcher kept calling me. We connected, and an undercover officer found the young woman. I've needed Haverhill police a few times in my life. They are so courteous, professional and calming. I am so grateful they patrol our schools too. Officer Nicole at the Nettle is the greatest.
Carrying water
I agree with the contributor of “Settled science” that the Earth is being damaged, but to what degree is disputable. The real problem is that America is the least polluter of all, and things like banning straws will do little but make us a laughing stock. If the writer can make the rest of the world also do something, I would be all in. Maybe stop buying things from China, which is the world’s top polluter? In leaving the Paris climate accord, President Trump said the U.S. will stop carrying the water for the world while others reap benefits of the world’s resources to become even more rich and powerful.
Pick it up
Residents of Methuen who go to the landfill down Huntington Avenue should stop and pick up their trash when it falls out of their vehicle. Don't just leave it there for me to pick up. Have some respect.
Free stuff
Salem enjoys a state-of-the-art arts center, located at its $75 million renovated high school. It can host live orchestras with its orchestra pit. Then there is Tuscan Village. Over in Haverhill, the city throws money at gang issues but continues to struggle with gangs, drugs, shootings and now stabbings at High School events. It celebrates that all children qualify for free breakfast and lunch because we now have a higher percentage of low-income households. This will only draw more free stuff-loving people. I don’t understand why voters keep voting for the same. Now the City Council wants to ignore voters’ intent by denying the top vote-getter as council president.