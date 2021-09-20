Recovered patient
I am one of New Hampshire’s 8% who caught COVID-19 and recovered. No matter how hard I look, I cannot find hard data on how many people who caught COVID-19 were later reinfected. It seems to me that if reinfections were significant, we’d hear that these folks recovered from COVID-19 should get vaccinated. So why aren’t COVID-recovered patients treated the same as vaccinated people when it comes to “privileges”? Shouldn’t we get a card?
Fiscal cliff
I see the MBTA is facing yet another “fiscal cliff,” and the likely outcome is “substantial fare hikes and service cuts” as usual. Not on the table is reducing the number of lifelong bureaucrats feathering their nests within the MBTA or union bus and train operators making six figures. The MBTA is not a transit system, it is a Democrat welfare and retirement program.
Family activity
Regarding panhandlers on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen, the most disturbing trend is seeing a whole family, including very young children, sitting in beach chairs while one person begs for money. Never mind that this is a safety hazard for everyone.
Not ‘chilled’
So New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wants people to “chill” regarding COVID-19? I’m sure that the people who’ve passed away due to his distaste for mask and vaccine mandates are chilled. I hope voters remember his so-called leadership next time he runs for office.
Costly deal
House Democrats are considering $2.9 trillion in tax hikes ostensibly targeting the “rich.” As we all know, they will hit rest of us, just like Obamacare did. These taxes will drive millionaires to hide their wealth, and corporations will flee, as they did during President Barack Obama’s administration. Meanwhile the working class will be forced to absorb the higher taxes and diminished buying power through inflation. All of this to pay for radical Green New Deal.
Held responsible
The Jan. 6 participants should go to jail. After that happens, let’s purge our public offices of their enablers and supporters whose outright lies and behavior are undermining and destroying our democratic institutions.
Real motives
Intensive care units overflow with the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients who also attended large gatherings while refusing to wear masks. Meanwhile Republican governors not only refuse to issue vaccine or mask mandates, they actually issue rules forbidding schools and businesses to impose them. What is their real motivation? Perhaps they are engaging in a cynical, long-term plan to deliberately sabotage our recovery in order come into the next election claiming that that President Joe Biden failed to stop the pandemic.
Who’s in charge?
President Joe Biden takes lack of accountability to levels even his former boss, President Barack Obama, failed to reach. Biden not only continues to not talk about his manmade disaster in Afghanistan, he makes it a point to tell the press someone else told him not to take questions. Is he in charge or not?
Left to states
Contrary to misinformation from the president and his foot soldiers, the U.S. Supreme Court did not ban abortions, nor make a new law about abortions. It simply confirmed what anyone with an even rudimentary understanding of the U.S. Constitution knows — there is no right to an abortion in the Constitution. Legislation is “left to the states,” including Texas. Don’t like the laws? Get new legislators or move to a new state.