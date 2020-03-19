Keep calm
I went to the market this morning, and it was unbelievable. Shelves were empty, and people were acting like animals, trying to get the things they want to hoard. Take precautions. Use the hand wipes the market supplies at the door or bring your own. If you are older or have a chronic condition, either use rubber gloves or send someone to get your stuff at the market. There's no need to stock up on things like toilet paper or spring water. If everyone only buys what they normally need, there will be plenty for everyone.
Rising prices
I was in a supermarket Wednesday. I only purchased several items. I noticed that prices on some items I normally buy have gone up 30 to 40 cents. Will prices start rising on everything that is essential?
No tax cut
I’m not surprised that Methuen shut down City Hall, but there’s no mention of curtailing taxes while people are out of work. Oh, sorry, we still have to pay the police captains.
Feeding the kids
A hearty thanks to Haverhill Public Schools’ food service and all involved in their efforts to feed not only Haverhill public school students but all children in the city. I know there are many who appreciate your efforts.
Tables turned
It’s evident from shortages of medical supplies and equipment that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have been bad for the United States. China was hit with a 25% tariff on medical supplies in 2018, and U.S. manufacturers had to contend with tariffs on imported components. Plus, the White House had no one preparing contingency plans for a pandemic. Now, when medical supplies are urgently needed, the Trump administration is scrambling, as shortages directly effect citizens trying to cope. China has turned the tables on Trump.
Brighter future
Congratulations to the Greater Lawrence Technical High School students for not only winning a $10,000 scholarship but showing us there are students interested in science, working hard and making the future a little brighter for everyone. My hat’s off to you. Keep up the great work.
Personal asides
Is it possible for our president to convey the necessary updates of this nightmare situation without spending far too many words telling the public what a great job he’s doing? Am I the only one disgusted by this humongous hubris?
Never change
It's good to know that at a time like this, with an unprecedented infection causing panic, with restrictions and lockdowns sweeping the country, at a time when Americans need to stand together, some traditions survive. I’m thinking of the Democrats who take time out of every day to call Sound Off and scream their hatred of President Trump. Don't ever change, you crazy kids.
Sick not wealthy
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks the truth: Virus testing should be available for the sick, not the wealthy. Eight full NBA teams have been tested, yet the common man who is sick has strictly limited or no access. This is a shameful disgrace.
Selfish hoarders
To understand just how selfish the recent supply hoarders are, these individuals, in a rush to take care of themselves and to completely disregard the well-being of their neighbors, forced people (many of them elderly) to visit multiple stores, or the same stores multiple times, to get essentials such as water and toilet paper. Thanks to these loathsome hoarders, the spread of the coronavirus likely increased at an exponential rate as people multiplied their exposure with every extra trip. Thanks a lot. We should pull the receipts from stores and find out who these people are, and possibly charge them with negligence and public endangerment.