Long enough
Now that everything the shutdown-left has told us about COVID-19 has been pretty much discredited, can we please open things back up in New Hampshire without restrictions? Those at risk for COVID-19 know who they are and should take appropriate precautions. Those who aren’t (i.e. most of us and our children) shouldn’t be sitting home or protesting while collecting government checks. Why are our playgrounds, ballfields and skating rinks still closed, and the nets on our basketball and tennis courts still missing? This has gone on long enough.
Social distancing
For months now we haven’t been able to attend church or eat in a restaurant, and we must stay six feet apart from people to contain the COVID-19 virus. Yet, all of those protesters were bunched together by the thousands. Going to church or a restaurant is safer. The spikes in the virus will come within a few months.
Voting scam
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that state Rep. Andy Vargas promoting vote-by-mail legislation is part of a scam by Democrats to rig elections. Voters in Massachusetts and every state already have the ability to vote by mail. They're called absentee ballots.
Minor complaints
People in Lawrence are complaining about fireworks? Rome is burning and they’re complaining about the smoke. Weak leadership, along with the vilification of the law and those who uphold it, are emboldening the lawless to do as they please, with the support of mobs of protesters screaming to disband police. Thanks to the movement to destroy America, no police officer in their right mind would risk the confrontation for such a petty offense. Look around. There are bigger problems to solve.
Time to leave
When the speaker of the House of Representatives is too feeble to stand up on her own, it’s officially time to retire. This country needs term limits like nobody's business.
Suspicious activity
The Andover fire lieutenant should not be punished but instead commended for getting involved. He witnessed someone drive up to a mailbox, remove mail, and drive away. Who wouldn't be suspicious? Getting the plate number should have been the end of it.
Good work
I’d like to thank the Haverhill Public Works crew that cleaned a fallen tree from our front yard. They did a wonderful job. It looks great.
Pray for peace
Did the Methuen writer not see the the violence in Seattle when protesters burned businesses, burned police cars, looted and had a grand time hiding behind the outcry over racism? Does the writer think all protesters are harmless and peaceful? Police and military do take oaths to protect the law and the Constitution, and that’s what a majority do. If putting all police and those who serve in one basket and labelling them villains is how that writer sees them, this person should pray that peaceful protesters stay peaceful.
Inspiring story
Let us all take a moment to consider a young woman who tragically lost her dad, yet has excelled in college, making her mom proud and earning her siblings' respect — and mine. She is Veyli Ortiz Solis. I do not know her but I am in awe of her.
New registry
I see another one of your readers naively pretending that radicals taking over U.S. cities are our allies and the police are our enemies. I think there should be a registry for people who hate the police, who risk their lives every day to protect us. It would work like the Do Not Call registry, but instead it could be called the Do Not Respond registry. Cop-haters can get on that list, and when someone commits a crime against them, no evil policemen will arrive on their property. I wonder how long before these enablers start attacking our men and women in the military?
Unmasked
So, people in New Hampshire can now gather in groups of more than 10 if we "take precautions and wear masks" outside? I didn't see many masks on all the protesters in our cities this past week, and I didn't see anyone in our government saying anything about that. Gov. Chris Sununu is starting to look like Gov. Charlie Baker junior.