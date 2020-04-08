Too late
President Trump should have acted when he was advised about this killer virus in January. He says he knew the coronavirus was a pandemic long before anyone else. Why didn't he do anything about it? His direction was too little too late.
Work together
Methuen City Council Chairman James McCarty is a smart young man who has demonstrated he has ability. However, he lacks maturity, is an obstructionist and displays the inability to work with those in power. It’s time for him to grow up, and work together with others to make Methuen what it can be.
Taken seriously
I see the mayors of Lawrence and Haverhill are taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. It’s a shame they don’t take federal laws seriously and instead allow illegal immigrants to run rampant in their sanctuary cities.
Silent service
You think this season of isolation is tough? Go home, lock your door, black out your windows, turn off your cable, disconnect your land line if you still have one, put all your devices in airplane mode, shift to an 18-hour day, and invite all of your co-workers to join you. Stay there for a few months. Now, if you had isolated yourself from the rest of your family as well, you’d have a sample of what nuclear ballistic missile submarine sailors do for three months at a time, six months of the year, every year. Take a moment to enjoy the blessings of your family, friends, and home, and thank those in the “silent service” who voluntarily isolate themselves for half of their lives to keep you safe.
Just the facts
President Donald Trump tells us everything is terrific and tremendous, and that he is doing a great job. Does he think he is still selling overpriced condos? Stop evading the tough questions. Just give us the facts.
Helping hands
The coronavirus is devastating for everyone, with so many lives lost. As horrific as it has been, it also has brought out the goodness of the American people. Everyone is ready to lend a helping hand, and most people try to follow the advice of their leaders. This is a time that we will never will forget. It certainly has slowed down our lifestyles, but it has also given us some precious time with our dear family. We pray that it ends soon. May God bless the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect all of us.
Early out
The release of prisoners seems like shades of murderer Willy Horton, a recipient of the last Massachusetts early release program who then went on to murder and rape again. I say, you do the crime, you do the time.
Precautions
Last Saturday, I visited the Walmart in Derry and saw almost none of the employees wearing protective gear. This Tuesday I went to the Shaw's in Windham and saw zero employees wearing personal protective equipment. Upon heading into the Walmart in Methuen, I was pleased to see how they are handling things: All employees were wearing masks and gloves, there is one entrance and one exit, and customers are being counted as they entered the store. Hasn’t New Hampshire heard of the virus?