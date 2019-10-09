Surrendering
This isn't hard: Not supporting our longtime allies, the Kurds, means we are surrendering the Middle East to Iran, Russia and Turkey, and it tells our friends that an alliance with the United States means nothing. Be nice with nice guys, and tough with tough guys -- not the other way around.
War powers
Maybe, if so many members of Congress are unhappy with President Trump pulling out of Syria, they will retake their war-making powers and stop deferring to the executive branch to do their jobs. Fact is, legislators decided after the Iraq war debate that such public discussions around military deployments are bad for politicians — even if they are good for the republic. So they stopped having them. They punted foreign policy to the president to help protect their own reelections. Well, this is where it leads.
Competent cook
I am voting for Jennifer Kannan for the delicious baked pasta, meatballs and salad. Nothing says competence like meatballs.
Nice gig
The column by Leonid Bershidsky once again skims over Joe Biden’s quid pro quo with the Ukraine: Fire the prosecutor, or we withhold $1 billion. The prosecutor himself, Viktor Shokin, says he was investigating Barisma, the energy company that employed Hunter Biden as a member of its board of directors for $600,000 per year. The younger Biden had zero experience in energy. Nice gig if you can get it — or maybe if your father is vice president of the United States.
Enough damage
I am writing in response to the recent letter about Jennifer Kannan. I agree that the mayoral job should not be a learn-as-you-go position. With all the mistakes she has made in her current position, that’s exactly what she is doing and would be doing as mayor. Enough damage has been done.
Bridge walkers
Why do people who walk across the Groveland bridge walk on the road, instead of the other side where there is a sidewalk?
Weedy walkways
Why have sidewalks in Plaistow if they are so covered in weeds that people have to walk in the street?
Wrong goals
Now police Chief Joseph Solomon is canvassing Methuen residents asking if they'd like the Police Department to show their tattoos? Give me a break. Tattoos are disgusting to begin with. Have the department work on losing weight. Too many of Methuen’s cops couldn't pass a physical.
Negotiate
Methuen police want to change the policy about showing arm and leg tattoos while in uniform. Why doesn't the city use this as a bargaining chip in future negotiations?
Selfish parking
How selfish of the campaign worker for the Haverhill city councilor with the purple and white signs to park a pickup on a crosswalk, taking a prime parking spot for the farmers market and downtown businesses. Parking that truck all morning, taking away from customers, and using it for a photo op was the most selfish political thing I’ve ever seen.
Sole purpose
In my daily travels, my conversations with people invariably turn to politics, especially the intended impeachment of President Trump. I am amazed to learn how many citizens do not know this is not a new topic that just started this year. I've explained that it's been the only issue that became important the moment Trump won the 2016 election. President Obama, commander in chief of the “deep state,” and his partner, Hillary Clinton, ordered their party from that moment to focus only on removing Trump from office by all means. This is their one and only activity.