Heavy tint
What is it traveling around Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill lately with all these cars with blacked-out windows? I thought there was a restriction to the amount of tint that can be used. Cars are driving around, and you can't tell if anyone is driving them.
Move it on up
The Haverhill farmers market should be moved to the upper deck. It has more space for dealers, more space for parking and more space for social distancing. And, it is not used on Saturdays, as the few people who go to the blood clinic at Pentucket Medical are usually there at 7:30 a.m. The whole top is wide open, and 6 feet of distance is easily obtained.
Rewriting history
The sad part of all this is taking place in the world is that those who are tearing down statues and trying to destroy everything that has happened in the past, have obviously never read a history book that details the facts of our country. The bottom line is you can't rewrite history, but you can take steps to make the history of our country's future better.
Misguided belief?
The Methuen police chief says “All Lives Matter” is a misguided remark. Supporters of Black Lives Matter contend it’s a racist remark. I am pro life. I believe that life matters, from conception to natural death. Please tell me why my belief that all life is precious, has meaning and therefore does matter, is misguided or even worse, racist.
Keep investigating
What happened at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home regarding COVID-19 deaths and infections is terrible and should be investigated. I don’t think that Francisco Urena’s resignation should be used as cover for the very same conditions that existed in many Massachusetts longterm care facilities. How many people died or got infected at Mary Immaculate in Lawrence? What were Gov. Charlie Baker and his medical experts doing? They knew most of the deaths were in longterm care settings. Maybe the governor, his staff and everyone on Beacon Hill should also be investigated.
Mask-less masses
What about masks in Haverhill? They are supposed to be worn entering a store, and if someone does not have one on correctly, they are supposed to be refused service. Who is supposed to be enforcing this? Health inspectors? Maybe they should be dong random checks around the city at stores, gas stations, etc. Half the people going into stores are not wearing masks.
Speeders
It’s nice to finally seeing the Haverhill police out doing radar checks. I saw them writing quite a few tickets the past few days, making it safe for the law abiding taxpayers.
Death rates
No, the Southern states did not open too soon. Go look at the daily death rates, which are going down. And what about our governor, who oversaw the deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the MBTA and RMV issues and the State Police overtime scandal?
No more
How about getting rid of all statues and monuments — no matter if the person is black, white, brown, etc.? This is ridiculous, and what’s worse, our politicians are kowtowing to all of these ridiculous demands.
Who he hires
This November we'll be faced once again with the lesser of two evils — an out-of-control incumbent or an elderly, sometimes confused contender. The only thing I can say is, unlike President Trump, Joe Biden will surround himself with intelligent advisers. And, unlike Trump, he'll listen to them.
Rain barrels
Lawrence has a great trash pick-up service. Please ask the folks who pick up the trash to close the big blue trash bucket tops. When it rains, these buckets fill with water and become too heavy to empty, especially for the elderly.
Free speech
Why are Chief Joe Solomon and the Methuen police putting out press releases because people who support them are practicing their First Amendment rights? Solomon and his cronies need more training, all right -- in constitutional law.
Illegally parked
I was waiting to check out at an auto parts store when some young kid driving a Lexus came barging in with a return in hand. The clerk asked if that was his car right outside the window, and the kid replied, yes. The clerk then says, “It's a handicapped space … move it!” Kudos to him.
Slowed response
I live near the end of Mt. Vernon Street, and there are three speed bumps between my house and the closest fire station. God forbid any emergency should happen. There will probably be a delay in the response.