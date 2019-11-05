Press record
With Republicans questioning the transcripts of President Trump's now-infamous phone call — what it contained, what it didn't — even though up to 15 people were listening, maybe it's time to record these conversations.
Selective polls
It seems like media polling aligns a little too closely with narratives the establishment is trying to sell us. We get up-to-the-minute, intricately (and misleadingly) worded polling on the Trump impeachment campaign, yet not a single major published poll on sentiment toward removing troops from the Middle East. Maybe that’s because straight polling and reporting would show Americans oppose specious political attacks disguised as impeachment hearings, and overwhelmingly favor reducing and eventually eliminating America's Middle East presence. Main Street is 180-degrees opposed to K Street. Report that, for a change.
Mask is off
Warren-care, or "Medicare for All,” is the natural evolution of Obamacare. Back when that was being passed, the president and his minions pretended they didn't want government-run health care. Obama's "if you like your doctor, you can keep him" rated the lie of the year, even from his pet media. And Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber famously said later that its passing was dependent upon Americans being stupid. Well, now the mask is fully off, Democrats want nothing short of Soviet-style, government owned, managed and rationed health care. At least Warren is honest about one thing in this campaign.
Just like him
President Donald Trump surely has a harsh and forceful way of presenting his points. Most voters find that way of speaking offensive, and so they find many ways to discourage their feelings toward him. At times, Trump can be quite crude. But when we all sit at the dinner table and try to discuss politics or religion, aren’t we all just like him? After reading Jay Ambrose’s latest column, I was enlightened and so grateful to know that finally someone put it all in perspective and, I believe, got it right.
Whole story
It’s amazing that the Haverhill School Committee has failed to tell parents that the test scores at Haverhill High School have dropped dramatically. Just go to the Department of Education’s website and you will see the real story. I am grateful I know how to seek such information, but once again I’m miffed at the obvious lack of transparency. This School Committee talks and talks without telling parents and taxpayers the whole story.
Climate dog
When called out about the failing state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom basically told the president he was unprepared because global warming ate his homework. These are not serious people.
Impeachable
From the Sunday Eagle-Tribune editorial page: "The [Massachusetts] ‘Student Opportunity Act’ changing how the state parcels education money would give the commonwealth’s 406 public school districts an added $1.5 billion, with an emphasis on programs for immigrant, low income and special education students. The money comes with the requirement that most districts draw up a three-year plan showing how they’ll bring along students who are lagging behind, and submit them to [now commissioner of elementary and secondary education Jeff C.] Riley, who could then ask for revisions." Using government aid to mandate extraordinary state-directed handling of immigrant students by local schools? Riley should be careful, that kind of quid pro quo with government money is morphing into an impeachable offense.