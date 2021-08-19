Broken politics
The messy withdrawal from Afghanistan is just a byproduct of our more broadly broken domestic politics that poisons our foreign policy, and those domestic politics are themselves a byproduct of a legislative branch with no term limits. Lifelong appointees in our Congress have engineered our politics so that they no longer have to have uncomfortable, politically dangerous debates about military entanglements. Instead they drag them out via voice votes, continuing resolutions and slush funds for ”overseas contingency operations" — and these entanglements only end through confused executive fiat. It's the same reason people in their 80s are jamming through spending bills that will plague Americans for at least a century to come with no personal consequences for themselves. Term limits would fix both problems.
Damaged country
President Joe Biden and his allies demonstrate how quickly progressive policies and incompetence can damage a country — skyrocketing crime, a crisis at our southern border, inept messaging about COVID-19, the failure of the Afghan withdrawal, massive deficit spending, inflation and now a massive drop in consumer confidence.
Dangerous corner
The intersection of Newton Road and Kenoza Avenue (Routes 108 and 110) in Haverhill has long been one of the most dangerous in the city. Now, after years of doing nothing, they’re talking of spending millions of dollars to correct it. It’s kind of late. What was needed were working lights and signage installed from every direction — and a police car regularly on patrol.
Trash collector
Regarding the recent comment, “Tossed butts,” my driveway is near a stop light. When folks are bored and waiting for the light to change, they decide to clean their cars by tossing out pizza boxes, beer cans, wrappers and the contents of their ash trays. Who do they think is cleaning up their mess? These things are not biodegradable. I am elderly and with great difficulty I do it.
Real officer
It is a disgrace that Salem, N.H. police K-9 Apollo has no vest and fundraising is taking place to purchase one. If Apollo is truly an “officer,” the town should purchase the vest as it does for its human officers.
Regrets
President Joe Biden made his foolish, incompetent decision about leaving Afghanistan and stated, “I do not regret my decision.” This was not the only bad decision he has made so far. His administration also continues to ignore the border situation. All of those entering illegally will now be supported by our taxes. I hope those who voted for Biden also “regret their decision.”
GOP strategy
GOP professionals know that former President Donald Trump lost resoundingly. He lost the votes of people of color, the elderly and the less-well-off because of his obvious disdain for them. But does the GOP modify its policies? No, it goes to work to prevent those people from voting next time.
Deals he made
In the past weeks we've seen comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter, the ‘60s and ‘70s, former President Gerald Ford and the fall of Saigon. But, really, we are seeing an unprecedented level of incompetence from a president more beholden to the backroom deals he made to secure the Democratic nomination than good governance.
Not watching
Maybe if our intelligence community wasn’t so busy helping Democrats to persecute conservatives, up to and including the president, they might not have missed so much information about the Taliban's troop strength and capabilities. How about doing your actual jobs instead of being House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's secret police?
Senators’ encore
A $3.5 trillion boondoggle expansion of federal government passed the U.S. Senate on a tie-breaker vote by the vice president and thus was jammed forward. A few "moderate" Democrats rumble about their concerns, but we've seen this act before. It's like a rock band before the encore, waiting for enough applause to return. Moderate Democrats are waiting for carve-outs from the hyper-inflationary bill to go to their states. Either way, the band comes back out, the bill becomes law, and our grandkids will pay for it.