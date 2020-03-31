Corporate giving
I wonder if Sen. Bernie Sanders still thinks that all big businesses and corporations are evil, money-grabbing entities. If he and his followers remain in that locked mindset after witnessing what all these companies are doing by providing medical supplies and working round-the-clock to help, they need to be educated.
Early warning
U.S. intelligence officials were warning President Trump about a pandemic as early as January, the Washington Post reported, as more information emerged on the respiratory virus spreading in China. The president was receiving the briefings at the same time that he publicly downplayed the risk of the virus.
Test the rich
My wife has a cough and a family member tested positive yesterday. Yet she’s denied a coronavirus test cause because she’s not high risk. These sports stars, on the other hand, are in prime condition and they get tested right away. It just shows the rich get preferential treatment while the poor get brushed off.
Redundant system
I appreciate the spirit behind Methuen Cares, but I’m trying to understand its purpose. Neighbors in Need and food pantries already have distribution systems in place and need support. Why set up a redundant system and put volunteers at risk? Masks and gloves can be delivered directly to first responders.
Undeterred
Last Friday, temperatures were in the 60s, and Riverside Park in south Lawrence was hopping. The basketball court was packed, the parking lot looked like a hot day in the summer, packed with cars playing pounding noise. Kids were just hanging. The mayor, National Guard, state police and Lawrence police have no impact. This is just another nice day in the closed park. They just don't care. The city will suffer and those of us who stay inside and follow guidelines will end up with sick friends and relatives because others don’t do their part to slow the virus. Someone with authority needs to step up.
No reassurance
Congressman Seth Moulton lost his opportunity to reassure constituents that things are improving. Instead, all he did was complain that he couldn’t get tested. He could have said how quickly the country has gone from developing a test, to manufacturing the test, to distributing the test. He could have mentioned that our country’s death (mortality) rate from the coronavirus is 1.5%, while other countries are experiencing an 8 to 9% death rate. Too bad that’s all he had to offer.
Not listening
PBS, CBS, NBC and other news outlets are not showing President Trump's press conferences in full length. Congratulations to them. He’s spreading false information and using these press conferences to do so. Governors and the public must stop listening. He is a menace to civilized society.
Limited release
I am an independent with some pretty conservative fiscal and civic views, but I absolutely support releasing illegal immigrants detained for non-violent, non-drug-related offenses in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency. Reduction of communicable vectors, humanitarian concerns, simple decency — there are plenty of good reasons to do so. I’d certainly look at releasing these folks before doing so for any native-born violent or hard drug-related criminals who pose a greater public safety risk.
More rights
According to the Distant Dome column on Monday, Massachusetts is joining other New England states cracking down on COVID-19 refugees coming from the New York and New Jersey area. Garry Rayno reports for InDepthNH.org: "Massachusetts has a similar order (to self quarantine) for those entering the state but do not reside there." This is the state that passed laws barring law enforcement from asking people their country of origin, meaning the far-left has officially reached that creepy point in civics where people from Honduras and the Dominican Republic have more rights than those born in other states.