A wizard's story
As I watched New England Cable News the other day, I wondered why a "story" about a new Harry Potter game called "Wizards United" that looked more like an advertisement than news kept running, complete with the anchors excitedly describing it. Then it dawned on me, both are owned by NBC Universal. Just another day in the era of corporate "news.”
Entitled to relax
I am no longer a firefighter, but the contributor of “Lounge chairs,” who believes these guys are sitting around getting paid and doing nothing, clearly doesn’t know anything about firefighters. Most are on duty 24 to 48 hours, maybe 72 hours at a time, and don't go home to their families. They clean the station, they clean the trucks, and then they relax. Then, when there’s an alarm (it could be your home one day) they respond, risking their lives. They battle fires, sometimes for a full day or night. So, I think they are entitled to relax when they can.
Pay for pot
I have to laugh at the stupidity of the state of Massachusetts. It’s illegal for holders of electronic benefit transfer cards to buy marijuana, and they’ve blocked the use of ATMs at actual marijuana stores. So, all one has to do is walk across the street to the ATM at the 7–Eleven to get their cash. Brilliant.
Profit from crisis
It’s shameful watching Democrats fundraise, demagogue and electioneer off the humanitarian crises they’ve created on our borders and in our cities. I’ve never seen any political activity as shameful as this in my life. These are people, not pawns to have their lives toyed with and destroyed by American politics.
Parting joke
Mayor James Jajuga is a funny guy. His quote in The Eagle-Tribune was a good one. The only solid foundation he left this term was making sure all of his cronies were taken care of. His chances of being reelected were slim to none. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Pot possessed
I am amazed at how much time and effort is spent on setting up pot shops in Haverhill. I can only imagine what the city would look like if its government spent as much time and effort on drugs, crime, jobs and other quality of life issues. Talk about misplaced priorities.
Lifesavers
I’ve lived on East Street for 34 years, and no, I am not related to any firefighters. How dare someone criticize them for sitting in “lounge chairs" and watching the traffic. In the middle of the night, when your house is burning, they are saving your butt and not sleeping.
Fresh start
So glad that Mayor James Jajuga is not running for re-election. Maybe now we can elect a mayor who will attend City Council meetings and work for the citizens and taxpayers in Methuen. He was only concerned about his buddies on the payroll.
Selective protest
Boston's Wayfair employees are walking off the job because they don't want Wayfair selling its product to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (because they disagree its policies). Will someone please explain to me how this is different from a baker not wanting to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple because he disagrees with same-sex marriage? And, won't the border detainees be better off with beds and chairs than without them?