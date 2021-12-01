Who will be accountable?
Civil Service has found Methuen fire Chief Sheehy discriminated against a female employee by bypassing her for a deserved promotion, which he instead gave to his friend. Councilors, some with conflicts, voted yes without investigating the discrimination. Will anyone be held accountable?
Take Methuen FD action
Thank you Tribune for informing us about the scathing report on Methuen’s Fire Department. Why no statement of anger from our City Council? Is favoritism for friends and family OK for the Fire Department and not police?
Please mayor, take action.
Fix my street
Please Public Works Department of Lawrence, come look at the corner of Lisa Lane and Thomas Road and see the potholes before the winter comes. In fact look at all of Thomas Road and see the work that has to be done.
Mayor, please do the right thing
Methuen is in the news again, this time for our fire chief giving an undeserved promotion to a relative of a city councilor over a more qualified female candidate? Disgusting. At least we have a mayor that will hopefully do the right thing.
Call a vandal a vandal
I think rather than covering up the statue of Hanna Duston and in effect bowing to the protesters’ demands, clean up the statue, check for existing cameras and increase surveillance. Just who do these folks think they are?
So if they disagree with a church we are supposed to let them burn it down? They are vandals and should be treated that way.
Define fair
So realizing fair isn’t guaranteed: Here we are after 70 years of working for our family and defending our country.
Our heat set at 60 degrees, our food carefully chosen, and our meds are used sparingly. Is this the “green new deal” our new president is talking about? Yes I know what is guaranteed isn’t always fair at all!
Virus and the media
The media reports on COVID like they do the weather, all hype and little substance. How many times are they going to attempt to scare us that this variant is worse than the last, which is contrary to how viruses evolve?
Continue to be vigilant about protecting yourself, that is, from misleading “news.”
I love a parade
I loved the Methuen Santa parade this year, thank you to all involved. However, it would have been nice to see a healthcare hero or Methuen teacher-of-the-year be grand marshal instead of the mayor’s friends.
Friend benefits are still alive and well in Methuen politics, unfortunately.
Did you watch it?
I just read the commentary by Primus Mootry on the Eagle-Tribune opinion page. I am guessing that because the people shot in the Rittenhouse incident were protesting for BLM that they were in the right?
Did he watch the whole trial and see the video evidence? I am guessing not!