Closed schools
Virginia dad and voter Brandon Michon exercised his First Amendment rights and accurately told the Democrats on his local school board, "You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse to keep our schools closed.” He’s a brave man for speaking truthfully to our Democrat overlords in this current one-party climate. It could get him thrown in jail, removed from the internet, fired from his job, or put on a watch list.
Go Bucs
In following social media and sports media, there seems to be a broadly held misconception about us Patriots fans. I don't know a single New England fan not rooting for Tom Brady. There is this perception that we are somehow bitter that he left and is winning elsewhere. It's totally untrue. Brady, aka "Tom Terrific," is the "GOAT." He gave us all some amazing years here in New England, and I hope he only adds to his hardware collection as long as he is playing against another team. Coach Bill Belichick will get things back on track here, but that doesn't mean anyone of us wishes ill for the greatest quarterback in our franchise history - or NFL history. Go Bucs!
Tough decisions
Gov. Charlie Baker did a good job in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. If you watched any of the newscasts, you can tell he was torn about closing the schools and lessening business hours. Massachusetts will prevail over COVID-19, but it will take time and patience.
Two choices
As I see it, Republican leaders have two options: Engage in the competition of ideas and solve problems while moving the country forward, or continue to promote disinformation and false narratives designed to undermine our democracy. The choice should be obvious.
Ensure integrity
I read with disbelief the article about mail-in balloting. Some of the proposals lack sanity, especially the one that would levy a fine for not voting. Absentee voting is the ability to vote without physically going to the polls. Simply allow it for any reason. The chaos and division caused by this wholesale sending of unrequested ballot applications is only asking for more problems. Lawmakers should ensure an honest election, and one in which only registered voters get a ballot. Require ID and ensure there is integrity, not doubt.
Unheard of
In response to the "Fortified city" contribution, I don't think I've ever heard of any government of a free nation having its capitol attacked, as ours did on Jan. 6, by a rabid group of violent insurrectionists, after their leader incited supporters to keep him in power by force despite his defeat, undoing the will of the vast majority of voters.
Unreality
Regarding the upcoming impeachment trial, how can senators "vote their conscience" if they apparently don't have one? Great Republicans like presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and certainly Abraham Lincoln would be nauseated by today's hypocrisy, flip-flopping and misguided fealty. The GOP is doomed by its unwillingness to exorcise former President Donald Trump and his unreality.
Mask wearing
Does anyone enforce mask wearing in convenience stores? Any given day of the week there is a store in North Andover when you can walk in and see at least four men playing the lottery with no mask.