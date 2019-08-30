Clean up
Wouldn’t it be nice if the people who had a yard sale on Derry Road in Methuen back in July could pick up all the signs off the sidewalks on Merrimack Street?
Transparency
It appears the subject of conflict of interest just won't go away in the Methuen mayor’s race, especially for Jennifer Kannan. Let's get real. Neil Perry's daughter works as a dispatcher for the Methuen police; no one has brought up that issue. Kannan has been totally transparent about her dedicated family members working for the city. Perry, on the other hand, has omitted that information from his flyers and yard signs, which also have the word “integrity” printed on them. He needs to look up that word in the dictionary.
Not good enough
Isn’t it so funny that the Democratic candidates who cannot muster 2% of the voters' support in a poll get out of the race only to re-run for the position they were leaving to run for president? Why would we vote for them now? If they aren’t good enough for others, they are not good enough for me.
Illegal labor
A neighbor closed his second-generation, family-run roofing business, laying off a dozen employees, because he followed the rules that his competitors didn't. He paid unemployment and liability insurance, Social Security, workers compensation and a living wage while his competitors hired illegal immigrants and incurred none of these costs. As liberals call for open borders and support people illegally in this country, they ignore the impact on citizens. It's disgusting that an American political party's agenda advocates for breaking, not following, the laws of this country.
Perry’s connections
Neil Perry’s campaign signs state “integrity and leadership,” yet he’s misinformed the voters of Methuen. His daughter is a dispatcher for the Methuen police, and he stated he has no conflict of interest. He volunteered for the Festival of Trees, working under former Mayor Sharon Pollard, who mishandled money related to that organization. He is also close to former Mayor Steve Zanni, who was responsible for the negotiation of the police contract that almost bankrupted the city. Voters deserve better than the deceit we’ve already been handed from these former mayors. Perhaps Perry and his supporters need to look up the word “truthfulness.”
School story
The Haverhill School Committee raved about the former superintendent when he finally retired. We have schools that haven’t had any maintenance for the past 10 to 12 years and are now falling apart, and we have no program for the school buildings going forward. Instead the committee is waiting to vote for more new schools, crushing the taxpayers. Our new superintendent claims the first day of school went smoothly, when kids were dropped off at the wrong schools or were never even picked up. Now the voters will re-elect all of the School Committee members — even though all of this falls on them. It’s no wonder people born in Haverhill are leaving en masse.
Fair shake
Left-wingers like to deride Tucker Carlson on Fox News for speaking hard truths, but in a telling incident, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had to go to his show to be heard about how Democrats are rigging the primary again. You'd think they'd have learned the disastrous lessons of 2016, but they haven't. Even Democrats like Gabbard know they can only get a fair shake on Fox.