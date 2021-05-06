Ask again
Can someone tell me why the Methuen City Council wants to put the pot issue on the ballot again? Didn’t we already vote against pot stores in 2016? Are they ignoring our vote because they didn’t like the result?
GOP dissenters
Rep. Liz Cheney, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitt Romney should look for a new home. They’re a disgrace to the Republican Party, with their backstabbing traitorous acts.
No action
Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed border boss more than 40 days ago. Still, she's held no briefing or press conference, and scheduled no date or time for a visit to the border.
Conceding defeat
Remember when Vice President Al Gore gracefully congratulated President George W. Bush on a win after a closely contested and questionable election? Former President Donald Trump's supporters should take a lesson; it's done and they're all much better off. I appreciate hearing the truth. Those rallies, on the other hand, were ridiculous. The presidency is not a sporting event.
Road to peace
Ralph Ketcham writes of James Madison’s challenges in 1812 that "Jeffersonian republicanism simply was not a vehicle designed for effective travel down the road to war,” in his 1971 biography of our fourth president. Fast forward to 2021 and the internecine battle to purge the “forever war” Cheney wing of the Republican Party, and we see Cheneyan republicanism is simply not a vehicle designed for effective travel down the road to peace.
Anti-protest
Republicans complaining about the "death of free speech” have introduced 81 anti-protest bills in 34 states, including a law in Oklahoma protecting drivers who run over protesters. That probably won’t apply to anti-abortion, anti-vaccination or anti-mask protests, though.
Steeped in violence
Why, in the name of all that is reasonable, are people attacking Asian Americans? You've got to be kidding with this violence directed at innocent people. I think maybe Americans have been watching too many violent video games and can no longer separate what they see from reality.
Always an answer
As a Methuen senior, I call the mayor’s office for help. I don't call excessively. I’ve spoken to the mayor, his assistant and his chief of staff. They always answer my calls and are very helpful. People who say they don’t answer should check the number.
Violent history
Haverhill's statue of Hannah Duston sends a strong message about who we were and who we are. In 1697, she was kidnapped by a war party who took her and two other captives 100 miles north, where she was turned over to the custody of a family of 12 Abenaki, five adults and seven children. One night, as the family slept, she and her fellow captives killed 10 of the 12 family members with hatchets. One Abenaki woman and one child escaped, but the rest were bludgeoned to death. Duston scalped the four adults and six children and submitted these to the Massachusetts General Court as proof for a 50 pound bounty she sought and received. Sure, that was the 17th century, but this isn't. What's our excuse for a statue honoring someone who took a hatchet and killed six children in their sleep?
Pot distraction
Isn't Methuen embarrassed enough to be called a Gateway City? Now it wants to become a pot selling city, too. Why doesn't the city do something constructive to attract high-level companies and work on improving the quality of education?
Climate crisis
How's your memory? Remember when the use of aerosol sprays and burning fossil fuels were causing a depletion of the ozone layer that was blocking the sun's rays, and we were all going to freeze to death? It never happened. Now it's global warming and climate change. This country is responsible for only 15% of global CO2 emissions, and we have an excellent track record of ongoing improvement. Yet, we're told if don’t destroy our economy and give up our standard of living, we are all doomed. If former Secretary of State John Kerry and former President Barack Obama believe their own predictions, why did they buy multi-million-dollar estates on Martha's Vineyard?