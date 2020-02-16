Turn around
To all the Massachusetts and New Jersey liberals coming to New Hampshire to escape high taxes and unaccountable government, either stop voting for the same politicians who caused your high taxes and unaccountable government in the first place, or move back home. If you moved here and now support Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg or Sen. Kamala Harris, please go back home and pay your income and sales taxes to cover your nanny state services. We don't want them.
No sentence
There’s been a lot of controversy over the sentencing of Roger Stone, with questions about what an appropriate sentence would be for his shady behavior. Well, the answer is simple. In a country where Hillary Clinton, Lois Lerner, James Comey and Eric Holder are all walking around free and collecting pensions, zero years and zero months is appropriate. It seems like charges from political and corruption crimes are only brought against Trump supporters.
Lesson learned
Sen. Susan Collins said she hopes President Donald Trump learned his lesson. Well, she’s absolutely correct. The lesson he learned is that he can do anything he wants.
High tech and debt
“Parking is not paying for itself because we don't charge enough. It's that simple,” said Mayor James Fiorentini. He misses the point. Parking meters weren't about being solar, connected to satellites and taking credit cards. They were about moving traffic. Sure, meters were cheaper and cost a few quarters to park — but they kept drivers conscious that they had to move their car in a half-hour. Limiting time kept traffic flowing. Since you can't make more space, you must keep traffic moving. Of course, going high-tech to put us in debt is Haverhill's go-to tactic for a lot of things.
Other choice
With everything that’s recently come to light about the Methuen police chief and superior officers union contract, am I glad the city didn't elect Jennifer Kannan.
Policy, not golf
It now seems that golfing is a high crime or misdemeanor to Americans suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome," just as it was for those suffering from "Obama Derangement Syndrome." How partisan the country has become in recent years. How about debating policies to make your points?
Broke student
There goes Sen. Elizabeth Warren again. She famously doubled down on her falsified Native American heritage with a painful campaign ad, then she was out on the trail telling a reporter the story about the college student with $6 in her bank account who donated $3 to the Warren campaign. In other news, Warren, a millionaire who got rich off of taxes and tuition, and whose policies have helped impoverished this young woman, took $3 from a broke college student.
Countdown
Does anyone want to take bets on which day President Trump will get rid of Attorney General William Barr now that he said President Trump’s tweets make it impossible to do his job?
Troubling words
Friday’s Eagle-Tribune editorialized on hate speech gone underground. There were lots of numbers and reports, and it ends by concluding that anti-Semitic and racist propaganda are troubling, with more people willing to call it what it is. Will the administration? The editors again hide their support of President Trump and his administration behind words that are troubling. It’s troubling that folks, including children, are echoing Trump’s words and actions, directed at anyone not in their tribe. It takes courage, leadership and principle to act for the benefit and dignity of all. Is there cause for hope from the editors?