Bad advice
The three former Methuen city councilors who received letters from the Ethics Commission aren’t to blame for voting on the police contracts. They were guided by the city solicitor. I wonder if he received a letter.
Truly baffling
I read the recent letter about being baffled. I am baffled that President Donald Trump said in February that the coronavirus response was a Democratic hoax, that it would be over by April, that it was like the common cold, that more people die each year from the flu, that a month ago he predicted a vaccine in a few months, that he is more concerned about money than people's health, that he encourages domestic neo-Nazis and skinheads who wave Confederate flags and carry automatic weapons. It doesn’t just baffle me, it disgusts me.
Grande complainer
I have to laugh at the person who submits to Sound Off on a regular basis to complain about Starbucks. It meets the criteria of essential business, as they sell food. Why do you want to exclude it but let other restaurants stay open? The employees in that Starbucks are hardworking people and keep the long lines moving. The problem is not Starbucks. It’s the people who clearly can see cars waiting to turn into the parking lot, but instead of moving around the line, they stay in it so they can complain. Maybe take a different route until this all blows over.
Forced masks
Can I personally hold Gov. Charlie Baker responsible if my 3-year-old suffocates or chokes on his mask? I know the virus came from China, but I didn’t think we’d turn into communist China. Baker should be voted out.
Combat pay
A recent contributor attempts to make a case for an extra $300 per week for first responders. Why would anyone who selected a vocation expect to be paid a stipend for doing their job? Maybe I’m being a hypocrite since I made no effort to return my $100 per month combat pay in 1967-68, when I was in Vietnam.
Confronting China
I’m so tired of hearing liberals complain about President Trump and his response to the coronavirus. He closed travel from China before there was one death here, and he was promptly called racist. This is the only president who has come close to standing up to China for stealing trade secrets. Do your homework. China is praying for another Democrat in the White House.
Secret ballots
Do Massachusetts voters know that their legislators, led by House Speaker Robert DeLeo, tried to pass legislation that would keep the voters from finding out how they vote? They would be free to pass anything they want without any repercussions or backlash. They don’t care about their constituents.
Hurt feelings
Republicans always cry that Democrats have hurt feelings, yet our president, in the middle of a global pandemic, is awake at midnight and tweeting about late-night TV hosts who’ve hurt his feelings. I couldn’t make it up if I tried.
Untested patients
At last report in mid-April, more than 40 residents at the Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services facility in Lawrence had died from coronavirus. There had been no testing of patients and staff, even though the state had allegedly “protected” patients by excluding all visitors. In the meantime, prisoners in state jails were tested, and released, to avoid “cruel and unusual punishment.” But not nursing home patients who were quarantined, two to a room, and exposed to each other’s germs with all joy shut out of their lives.
Needed fix
Methuen citizens will not forget the commitment of the City Council and mayor to change and fix our Police Department. Thank you for your integrity, transparency and dedication.
Between extremes
COVID-19 didn't create the gulf between the ideological poles of American politics, nor widen them, but it has highlighted them. Those on the far left think, despite evidence to the contrary, that a central, federal government can fix all problems and that commerce only exists to fuel government through taxable revenues. Those on the far right feel, despite the presence of equal evidence, that no government is necessary while financial markets will regulate themselves and lead to optimal outcomes for all. As with almost all things, truth lies somewhere between the extremes. A well regulated free market, and a properly restrained government beholden to state's rights, creates, preserves and defends American prosperity and security.