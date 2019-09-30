Sardine cans
More iconic buildings in Haverhill like St. George Catholic Church are going down for sardine-can housing, where you can sit on your neighbor’s lap without even taking a step. And you can park on the street after debating your neighbor as to who gets the spot by the door. More apartments are built without proper parking or green spaces where children can play. The mayor and City Council are complacent. How about renovating existing housing and enforcing regulations on slumlords? Stop the insanity of more sardine cans until green space is guaranteed and the schools are properly staffed.
Sideshows
It's a good thing America doesn't have real problems to fix, so that Democrats can co-opt Congress for multi-year, multi-million dollar Mueller reports, lawsuits to see the president's tax returns, impeachment hearings without votes, and bogus sexual assault show-trials against nominated and sitting Supreme Court justices, all to further their partisan goals. If we weren't so problem free, Democrats might have to focus on serving the country, not their political party. How lucky for all of us.
What’s real
I am not a political genius by any means. But after listening to and witnessing Democrats’ open displays of an all-out effort to get President Trump, I truly am discouraged, disappointed and amazed. The people who are supposed to serve us continue to serve only themselves with a “hunt for November victory” as their one true purpose. My vote will now be for Trump. I hope other voters awaken and know what is real and what isn’t.
Judge not
The Sound Off contributors of "Already Decided" and "Old time Politics" should note that only 15% of Methuen voters came out for the preliminary. The most intelligent voters will vote for Jennifer Kannan for mayor when they read the truth about her integrity. No one is smearing Neil Perry. As a matter of fact, it’s his supporters who are smearing Kannan on social media and in the newspaper, and banging into them at functions. It’s plain bullying. His supporters should not judge anyone lest they be judged.
Leaving
Tell me why Lawrence is a sanctuary city. Do its leaders and citizens enjoy daily headlines about being a drug distribution center for New England? Wake up, Mayor Rivera. I’m moving out.
Not this way
I agree 100% with the writer who complains about the suffragette march and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Things do need to improve, but not this way. I am female. I had a situation in the ’70s when I was put down for taking a “man’s job,” but I stood up for myself and survived.
Bias and excuses
President Bill Clinton cheated on his wife and performed sex acts with an intern in the Oval Office, but it's President Trump who has "breached the sanctity of the office?" Leftists are so biased and blinded with hate that they would make excuses for Charles Manson if only he had been a Democrat.
Taxpayer supported
I couldn't believe the number of people arrested in the recent drug sting. One bothersome aspect is the fact that many may have grown up on my tax dollar. Now they will continue to have an impact on my tax dollar. It’s totally out of control, yet no one who can check into fraud does so.
Gains and losses
I was so happy to hear some sensible positives from one of President Trump’s supporters instead of name calling. Thank heavens someone is benefiting from his presidency. But how can you make money your priority and ignore his obviously corrupt, misogynistic, rude comments and lack of integrity? How is a good economy — for one person anyway, I paid huge taxes this year — enough to excuse such arrogance and deception? No wonder we see more amorality in our youth.