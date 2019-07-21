Send Collins back
President Donald Trump told his cultists at the rally in North Carolina to stop the racist, fascist chants of “send her back,” because it made the country look bad. What? He didn't? And the Republican leader in the House says he didn’t? They wouldn’t lie to the country, right? Trump is president, he wouldn’t lie to us, would he? Six New England states elect 33 people to the U.S. Senate and House. Currently we have two independents, 30 Democrats and a lonely Republican. Hopefully Maine fixes that glitch next year and sends Sen. Susan Collins packing.
Repercussions
Now a Sound Off writer claims it’s not rabid right-wingers who “riot in the streets when we loose an election.” They only do it when they win. At a peaceful demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, a white supremacist supporter of President Trump’s drove his car into the crowd, injuring dozens and murdering one. Another, Cesar Sayoc, sent bombs to Democrats and media organizations. I wonder what would happen if they lost an election?
Three colors
As a 1957 high school graduate with no money for college, I, like thousands of others, enlisted in the military. After basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, I was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for advanced infantry training. I then became a member of an Army Airborne special forces unit, which was undermanned at the beginning of the conflict in Vietnam. I and many of my team served six years, from 1957 to 1963. Today we remain in touch and talk about issues and the leadership of the government. While we’ve been shocked over many negative issues, the largest of all we see is color. In our day we had only three: red, white and blue. We didn't care if our teammates were black, brown, white or yellow. We all covered each other's back. We also knew they too were all red, white and blue too.
Lack of effort
I now see why Haverhill’s schools face so many maintenance issues. I noticed at the brand new Hunking School that damage from snowplowing in January to a section of fence where the youngest children pass daily still remains damaged. In fact, it’s dangerous for those children. We taxpayers are not blind and clearly see the lack of effort by some well-paid administrators in the School Department. It needs to be addressed.
Loud music
Here we go again with the loud, noise ordinance-breaking music coming from the car wash on Burnham Road in Methuen. When will someone put a stop to it?
Who do you help?
So, Rep. Lori Trahan, when I as a legal citizen of the country commit a crime to help benefit my family, will you assist me in evading law enforcement? Or do you only do that for illegal immigrants, so you can get their votes?
More walls
So, Haverhill should build a wall, not a barrier, on Main Street to prevent illegal street crossing except at crosswalks? Sounds logical.
Sanctuary
I hope that I, as a citizen, have a church to flock to when I commit a crime. Oh wait, it only works for illegal immigrants.
Good work
Kudos to the so called “lounging firefighters” in Methuen for rescuing that 5-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a pool. Maybe the person who complained about them should mind their own business and pay attention to the road.
Usual politics
Methuen City Councilor Jennifer Kannan should be ashamed for even allowing herself to be considered a candidate for acting mayor while Mayor James Jajuga was on vacation. She’s already starting with the typical politics of Methuen. She should have abstained from the nomination. There are plenty of talented people in Methuen.
Service records
A recent Sound Off criticized President Trump and noted his family had no history of military service over 150 years. Well, what about the Obamas? Or the Clintons? Which branches of the military did they serve?