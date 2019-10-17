Helpful horses
Kudos to Toni Hadad and Officer Steven Gerrior for bringing the miniature horses into the anti-bulling program in Andover. Too many children are being bullied in our schools, and they don’t know where to turn for help.
Fraud victims
Add to the recent story about identity fraud the fact that thousands of U.S. citizens of Puerto Rican background have been fraud victims for decades. Some find out when they go to renew or obtain a driver’s license and discover warrants for their arrest, sometimes for serious crimes like drug trafficking. In some cases innocent victims are imprisoned while having to prove their identities. It doesn’t help that some U.S. citizens and law enforcement are ignorant of the fact that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens too. Until the U.S., like almost all countries in the world, issues a national ID, fraud will continue.
Facts about Kannan
I read Barbara Firth's letter over and over again because it showed how dedicated and honest Jennifer Kannan is. The writer about Kannan's conflicts, on the other hand, should be more alert to realize their candidate, Neil Perry, deceived voters about his conflict of interest, namely a daughter who worked as a police dispatcher until word got out and he made her resign. Kannan was upfront about her family working in public service and is proud that they serve. She was deceived by former Mayor Steve Zanni, as any well rounded individual has read in the newspaper. He had two contracts prepared, one for the councilors and one for the superior officers. Once again, Perry’s hateful supporters only want to bash, instead of knowing the facts.
Stricter law
How is it that a Lawrence man is arrested with violating 106 restraining orders? They arrest him, then he’s out on the street again. What are they waiting for, him to carry out his threat to the victim that she will not live another day? There must be stricter laws; no one should have to fear for their life every day.
Acknowledgement
I was in the U.S. Army reserves for four years. I went through all the same training as an active duty soldier, though I was only active for six months, then served the rest with weekly training and a two-week activation each year. I admit I never served under fire, but neither have many others. I served my country and faced the uncertainty of whether I would be activated every day. Although I’m told I am a veteran, I get none of the benefits. I don’t get an ID card to use at the VA. I cannot have a veteran’s designation on my driver’s license. Not taking away from those who’ve risked their lives, but I think reservists should be acknowledged as well.
Persuasion
If Methuen mayoral candidate Jennifer Kannan thinks she can buy my vote with meatballs, well, she's right. Any candidate who wants to drop off meatballs at my house gets my vote.
Enough pasta
I cannot believe how hateful Neil Perry's supporters are. They continue to bash and ridicule seniors who merely wrote to thank Jennifer Kannan for her pasta dinner. If they do this to our seniors, they must treat their own parents with the same immoral lack of respect. Perry has much the same mentality. We've heard enough sarcasm about this pasta dinner. Concentrate on your candidate, Perry.