N.H. needs
Very little in the $1.9 trillion "COVID-19 relief bill" actually provides COVID-19 relief. It's mostly a bail-out for blue state pension funds and decaying infrastructure, and it does almost nothing for New Hampshire residents affected by the pandemic. Granite Staters should remember that in November 2022 when Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, are all up for reelection. As we go into the voting booth, we should all remember that whenever the needs of New Hampshire were at odds with the desires of the national Democratic Party, the citizens of New Hampshire came in a distant second.
Texas failure
The "Frozen Turbines" submission is a perfect example of conservatives propagating a lie, even after it's been debunked. The widely distributed picture of a helicopter de-icing a wind turbine was actually taken in Sweden in 2015. Wind and solar provide 13% of Texas' electricity. The real failure was gas field equipment and pipelines freezing up, gas-fired and nuclear power plants not being winterized, and the state's decision to isolate its power grid from the rest of the country's to avoid federal regulation. All of this was because the Republican controlled government handed the electric power system over to corporations with no regulatory restraints.e
Freedom defended
I have friends who've immigrated here from Europe, and they sometimes marvel aloud at how vociferously and ferociously we Americans engage in politics and discussions of our liberties. When they do, I point out how they came here for our freedoms -- freedoms that have survived while the rest of the globe grapples with monarchy, oligarchy, totalitarianism and coups. They come here for the freedom that we fiercely defend as citizens.
Taking credit
I can't believe how President Joe Biden is trying to take credit for the vaccine rollout. If he had been president last year, there would not be any vaccine yet to deliver. President Donald Trump deserves all the credit for the vaccine, along with the companies that produced it.
National site
Call it luck but at my daughter's suggestion my wife and I tried to schedule a vaccination through my pharmacy's national website, and we got one in about an hour. So much for the state's website.
Risk takers
All of these people who brag about their holiday parties and Super Bowl parties, and who didn’t get COVID-19 are fortunate, and I’m glad for them. But thousands of people who did these things died or got very ill from COVID-19. They took a risk. It’s just like people who smoke heavily and brag that they don’t have cancer. I hope your kids aren’t listening.
Red state shots
Why is it that my friends and family who live in a so-called red state are already vaccinated or have an appointment thanks to a process that was far smoother than here in a blue state? I keep trying to sign up for a vaccine here in Massachusetts, and it’s ridiculous. I’m debating whether to throw the towel.
Shameless
Gov. Andrew Como sent New York seniors to nursing homes to die, fabricated government reports, bullied government officials and sexually harassed his staff. He has no shame and neither do those who follow him.
Pork bill
The latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill is full of non-virus pork -- for a tunnel for San Francisco and a bridge in northern New York, not to mention money going overseas. Some of it isn't even scheduled to be spent until 2023. This is what you sent to Washington.
Not advertised
They had a vaccination clinic at the Consentino School in Haverhill? Why wasn't it advertised to all? How do some people jump others in line in terms of qualifications for the shot? We have enough friends and family stuff going on already.