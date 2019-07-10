Publicity machine
Donald Trump didn't become president because of collusion with anyone or illegal activities. He became president because he kept his name in the headlines for two years, regardless of whether his comments were intelligent or ridiculously stupid. He may not be the smartest or most eloquent president we've ever had, but he knows that in order to stay relevant in politics, people need to keep talking about you. Guess what? He's doing it again. The TV news, newspapers, social media just keep us talking about him, and the country, especially Congress, is falling for it. He just might succeed.
Pot saturation
According to the city of Haverhill’s own ordinances, the number of pot shops can only be 20% greater than the number of liquor stores. If the city isn’t careful, it soon could be in violation of its own laws. That would look like someone is in someone’s pocket — the question is who and whose pocket?
Disaster blame
How much longer before some celebrity-seeking Democrat creates some logically specious but ideologically appealing "scientific" argument tracing the roots of recent earthquakes in California to President Donald Trump and the evil Republicans? It's inevitable.
Fixing things
What’s wrong with displaying tanks and fighter jets on the Fourth of July, the day we declared our freedom? People hate President Trump and everything he does, mostly because their queen of corruption lost an election. How many corrupt people do we put in office today? Democrats lead in this field. Politicians all look for ways to line their pockets, but not Trump, who is already rich. Those who hate him must be blind to what he’s doing to fix the government.
Low expectations
I love how expectations are so low that President Trump can claim the 18th century Continental Army took over airports, and the media says it was one of his better speeches. Smarten up people, he posses the nuclear codes.
What we need
I was struck by how many people in Sound Off think President Trump is so wrong because he lacks military experience. I have 36 years of military experience, and believe me, I wouldn’t make a good president. Trump is just what this country needed at this time — a businessman, someone who deeply cares about this country — not just for the person on the street but also our military. He is not a two-faced politician like most of his opponents. Look at the Democratic candidates and see what they want: no borders, give everything to everyone for free. It’s not free, folks. You’ll be paying for everyone else’s education and waiting in a long line for health care. Don’t be fooled, don’t follow party lines, and vote for those who want what’s best for our country.
Kaepernick's stand
Radical progressive ideologues once again mischaracterize Colin Kaepernick as a benign civil rights figure, when he is not. He is in the vanguard of the new militant, anti-white, anti-American left. In the wake of his first instance of "taking a knee" during the national anthem, Kaepernick told NFL Media, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." Support him if you'd like, but make no mistake about his position: It is that America, a place where a black man was elected to two terms as president, and where black actors demanding reparations for slavery have a net worth of $40 million because of their popularity, is inherently racist. That position, in and of itself, is inherently racist.
Border build-up
First you put a drug rehab center on the Plaistow border. Then you approve a recreational marijuana store on the Plaistow border (across the street from the rehab center, smart move). Now, you’re going to put the layover station on Hilldale Avenue by the Plaistow border. What's next, Haverhill?