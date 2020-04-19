Taking credit
President Donald Trump just has to be in the limelight. This time, he’s requiring that his signature be on the relief checks going out to displaced workers. No matter that he is not actually authorized to sign them, and that this will delay them for several days. What matters is that he gets the credit. About a month ago, I received a postcard titled, "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America." That is pretty arrogant given that most of his "advice" is wrong and the contents were actually from the Centers for Disease Control. His administration can't do anything without making sure his name appears on it.
Leading together
Methuen residents are looking to their elected officials -- all of them -- to show leadership during this awful crisis. We have two separate but equal branches, and we need them to focus on getting us through the biggest challenge we will ever face. Calling them out serves no purpose but to promote an agenda, and it has no place in the current situation.
Took an oath
I was never a big fan of Methuen City Councilor James McCarty, but I have to give credit where it’s due: Is he the only councilor who upholds the oath he took and actually understands the U.S. Constitution? Mayor Neil Perry and other City Council members should stop turning this pandemic into a money-grab opportunity.
Per capita
The situation regarding those people who have the coronavirus is frightening, made worse by the media spouting off about how many confirmed cases there are in the United States compared to other countries. If a country has a smaller total population, of course the number of cases will be smaller. They should report statistics showing the number of cases relative to overall population.
Leading in crisis
Mayor James Fiorentini’s intelligence, expertise and common sense have never been more appreciated than during this crisis. We’re grateful he is our leader, working tirelessly 24/7 and caring for the citizens of Haverhill.
Inefficient mask
While a fabric mask is much less protective than a surgical or N95 mask, it might be better than nothing to stop coronavirus infected droplets from getting through, research has found. However, a crochet or knitted mask is not efficient, unless there is some sort of filter within the mask itself. Some suggest using a coffee filter. Others suggest using HEPA-certified vacuum filters, which are not made of fiberglass. Others suggest using non-woven fabrics such as tote bags, grocery bags, or wine bags. While the crochet or knitted mask might be pretty, please do not wear one in public unless there’s some sort of filter within the mask. Think of all the openings within the stitches that can easily allow droplets to get through -- either from you to me, or from me to you.
Vulnerable places
The next place to suffer from the coronavirus will be the dialysis centers. The people there are immunocompromised, and management will not make public who is sick or has died with the virus. This endangers the workers and patients, and their families.
True culprit
It’s mind-boggling how Democrats and their sympathetic lapdogs in the mainstream media try to blame President Donald Trump for the coronavirus, instead of the true culprit, China. Even after all the evidence that China tried to cover up the outbreak, lied to the world, "disappeared" some whistle-blowing doctors, and tried to corner the market on protective equipment, they would rather side with our enemy than our own president. I think the real pandemic is not coronavirus but "Trump Derangement Syndrome."