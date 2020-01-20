True patriot
Thank you to Michael Linquata, who served as an Army medic in World War II, for his courageous effort and service during the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy invasion. He is a true patriot. This tribute to him is for his supreme dedication in treating those combat veterans.
Iranian amnesia
Once again we were assaulted by William Klessens' long-winded, misguided letter about President Trump's removal of Iran's top terrorist leader. It appears he, like the Democrats, has amnesia over the terrorism sponsored by Iran for the past 40-plus years. Their hatred of Trump clouds their thinking. General Qasem Soleimani was on the list for removal for years, and this time it could be done without collateral damage.
Two directions
The director of the Stevens Estate is just now saying it needs some marketing as a function hall? That was the plan back in 1996 when North Andover bought it, and it has never been profitable. Clearly it needs renovations because it’s not being rented. We had a chance to sell to a developer who was going to turn it into a high-end wedding rental property, and the town voted that down. It needs to be fixed up, but people don’t want to change the character of the place. Well, you can’t have it both ways.
Late decision
It seems ludicrous that after almost 12 months, the attorney general has something on this Salem police sergeant. The statute of limitations has past, and if memory serves, he was punished within the department at the time. Hopefully we taxpayers don’t end up footing the bill for someone’s vendetta.
Scrutiny of Trump
If Rep. Fred Doucette is so sick of President Trump being constantly scrutinized, he should suggest that Trump stop constantly lying and withholding information, including his tax returns.
Not-so-big winner
The Encore Casino is failing because they don't give the average person a chance. Oh, I'm sure someone occasionally hits a pretty good jackpot, but mostly they have slots that claim a "Big Win,” and actually a $3.75 bet won $200. Thanks for nothing. Loosen up those slots.
Broken up
I called in to “Point of View,” Frank Novak's local cable access show, to tell Mayor James Fiorentini about the wretched condition of sidewalks and properties on River Street. I was hung up on four times. It was clear the mayor did not want to hear about the parking lots that are turning into dumps, the littered and broken up sidewalks, or the abandoned eyesore buildings. My street is broken up and caving in. The drain gully, a swale, is blocked and water backs up. It has never been cleaned out.
True reasons
By now, is it not clear to everyone that this past election was all about enshrining and preserving the Presentation of Mary Academy property?
Not victims
I read the article a few times. Can someone explain why Jennifer Beth True’s customers are referred to as victims when she is told not to have contact with "victims" as a condition of her release? They are friends and family who signed the tax returns, and therefore filed false returns.
New home
I was so sad to read about the Peabody police dog’s passing. Just a thought: Maybe the Methuen Police can donate one of its four police dogs to Peabody. After all, Methuen has two bomb-detecting dogs. I believe they can spare one.