No overtime
What a lack of professional integrity displayed by Earl Metzler in suing his own school district for “overtime.” Overtime is the nature of the job. I have been an educator for more than 40 years and have never heard of an administrator getting overtime pay. Is an hourly wage stated in his contract? No. It’s a yearly salary paid for services that every superintendent understands to be his or her responsibilities. Metzler has ameliorated his professional esteem. Maybe classroom teachers should start putting in for overtime too. If you know one, you know how many non-contractual hours are put in and go without reward. The real reward comes in meeting ex-students who tell of things 20 or 30 years ago that their teachers did, usually without compensation, to make their experiences successful.
New solicitor
I agree with the comment about Methuen’s city solicitor. He has to be replaced by someone who knows municipal law. He was not prepared for last week’s meeting and gave the wrong advice. Let’s start the new year moving forward.
Trump’s scams
The Obamas made their money from books and public appearances. It is President Trump who has scammed people with his constant lies, fake university and charities set up to benefit his family alone. He’s not just a disgrace to the office but to humanity.
Worse insults
Chelsea Clinton was routinely attacked by the right. Rush Limbaugh even called her the “White House dog.” So all you GOP'ers wrongfully accusing Professor Pamela Karlan of attacking Baron Trump by using his name to make a point about monarchs, ask me what you can do with your outrage.
‘Free cash’
Mayor James Fiorentini and Eagle-Tribune reporter Allison Corneau must subscribe to the "Beetljuice" theory of economics: Say “free cash" three times and it comes true. To both I say, there is no such thing as “free cash.” The money has been taken from the working taxpayers in Haverhill. The city should get three estimates for its study, as is done in the professional world, before spending what isn’t theirs? Or do they already know who they’re going to bless with that “free cash”?
Hire me instead
Mayor James Fiorentini wants to spend $750,000 from the free cash account to pay for a feasibility study of repairs to a school? Hire me, I can do it for much less. It’ll only cost $250,000 to go through the school and tell him, yeah, it would be feasible to do the repairs. I’ve just saved the taxpayers $500,000. Better spend that money before really the city really needs it.
Taking credit
A reader credits President Trump for "ending our reliance on foreign oil for the first time in 75 years, thus giving us low gas prices." As with many other "accomplishments" for which he receives credit, U.S. domestic oil production and declining prices actually began under President Obama. In 2015 and 2016, the last years of Obama's administration, average crude oil prices were $49 and $43 per barrel, respectively. Under Trump, the average annual prices have been $51, $65, and $57 so far in 2019. U.S. oil independence is a goal we can all get behind, but crediting Trump with "giving us low gas prices" is just more propaganda.