Backfire
Democrats beat a hasty retreat from their impeachment circus, realizing that their heads had been in the lion's mouth. President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans were champing at the bit to have hearings where they could call witnesses — maybe the Bidens or former secretaries of state — while public opinion was flagging because no evidence of actual impeachable offenses materialized. Rep. Adam Schiff, the face of Democrat impeachment attacks, backed off actual hearings before fleeing to California for Thanksgiving recess. Like the smear campaign of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the partisan Russia probe, this impeachment tactic completely backfired on Democrats. There are so many valid criticisms of Trump to be made, I am not sure why they keep focusing on the phony ones.
Panic mode
The title of the professor’s letter is probably its only accurate point. The letter does, indeed, spread untruths about climate change. Follow the money: Distinguished climate change experts have been predicting the end of the world for decades to keep taxpayers in panic mode, to keep the cash flowing to study it. This is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Go back to news publications in the ’70s and you will find that if these climate hucksters knew what they were talking about, we would not be here today.
Well spent?
President Volodymyr Zelensky is praised as being a Ukrainian patriot (by our career government employees who apparently need to be thanked over and over for their service) when our president is called evil for being an American patriot. Taxpayers continue to send billions of dollars to countries all over the world — including Ukraine — while our infrastructure decays. Some locales do not have clean water, rivers are polluted, homelessness grows and our schools fail our children. Imagine what could be done with $1 billion in taxpayer funds on any of these issues?
Teachers’ demands
The Windham School Board has declared an impasse in negotiations with the teachers union. (Why do public servants have a union again?) Apparently the union wants more pay, less hours (7.25 hours a day), no health insurance co-payments and summers off. Are these teachers or senators?
Fact checker
I carefully checked the claims made by William Smith in last Sunday’s newspaper, in response to the Sound Off request for a list of the companies that President Trump claims to have brought back to the United States. Here they are, anyone can verify them: Trans-Lux is a lighting store in New York City, established in 1920. It employs 100 people. Sprint added 5,000, not 50,000, jobs. General Motors added those 1,500 jobs back in 2017 when Trump was still president-elect, so he’d not yet made any economic changes. Carrier kept those 1,100 jobs in 2016, pre-Trump, and since 2018 has laid off many. IBM did pledge to hire 25,000 people and invest $1 billion in training. Since then, it has refused to say how many people it has laid off in the U.S., which realistically could mean a net loss of its U.S. jobs. So, check your facts.
Anti-Constitution
Rep. Joe Kennedy, like most liberals, frustrated that the working class in the middle of the country rejects their policies election after election, wants to abolish the Electoral College. “The idea is that we have a system that promises one person, one vote — yet the Electoral College doesn’t live up to that promise,” he said. Where was this promise? In ancient Greece? It’s not in the U.S. Constitution, which devised the Electoral College to elect the executive, as well as a bicameral (two-chamber) legislative branch to foil the mob rule and factionalism that destroyed lesser forms of direct democratic government. And Kennedy is running for Senate, the chamber in which every state, no matter its size or population, has two representatives. It too fails to live up to that imaginary non-promise. Democrats have become the anti-Constitution party, they should just change the name.