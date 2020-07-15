Taxing situation
When New Hampshire voters go to the polls this November, they need to remember the state’s two representatives in Congress and both senators voted against the tax cut passed three years ago. As a retiree on fixed income, that tax cut put an additional $1,600 in my pocket. I am by no means wealthy, so it really helped. Our congressional delegation continues to vote party line on everything, writing off half the state’s population. Let’s boot them out of office, or be prepared to have our taxes go through the roof.
The real risk
The contributor of “At Risk” apparently doesn’t “got it.” Roger Stone’s prison sentence was commuted by our president. His so-called crimes stemmed from the fabricated hoax of the Russian collusion, which was perpetrated by the last administration. What’s wrong is that permits were granted to protesters — not that I am against legal protesting — while, on the other hand, Independence Day celebrations were cancelled.
No concessions
Why is police Chief Joe Solomon not making pay concessions like most other department heads in Methuen? There’s just one reason — greed. It’s time for him to go. The people of Methuen deserve better.
Out of office
I notice CNN is reporting Tucker Carlson's vacation like they cover President Trump golfing. I guess their anchors don't take vacations — or are so little viewed, no one notices when they do.
Low threshold
Is this how thin the definition of racism has finally been stretched in Massachusetts, so that it now includes confusing one Andover student with another? No wonder people dismiss them as spoiled.
More dangerous
Mail-in voting is a dangerous idea. How will my privacy be protected? The results will be in chaos for some time while the many fraudulent claims are adjudicated. Everybody goes out in crowds for various reasons, but voting is too dangerous?
Defunding
Defund the police? How about we defund Democrats and their crazy Marxist mobs?
Mob-rule radicals
The author of a recent letter describes as “mob rule radicals” those people behind bringing down monuments to the traitors who took up arms against our nation back in 1861 to preserve and extend the reach of slavery. So, I guess we should never honor those "mob rule radicals" who tossed tea into Boston Harbor in 1773, or all those "mob rule radicals" who tore down the Berlin Wall starting in 1989. It's these "mob rule radicals" who are the true patriots and freedom fighters, not the so-called "silent majority" referred to by the writer. It's the "mob rule radicals" who honor the values and human rights we stand for as a country by tearing down statues erected by white supremacists.
Belt tightening
It’s always sad to see anyone lose their job. Maybe if police Chief Joe Solomon got rid of a few Tahoes and Suburbans, motorcycles, drones, a couple of the police dogs, boats and personal watercraft — and maybe if he had taken a few less trips — Methuen could save the eight patrolmen.
Retired honor
The Washington Redskins football franchise will no longer display a logo honoring Native Americans. That's right — honoring. Why do you suppose the team chose the logo in the first place? Was it to insult people and show disrespect? How stupid would that be? Now other teams will do the same, removing logos and symbols that show such honor. And the complainers will have it their way.
First family
If President Donald Trump is so anxious to open schools, is he willing to send his son and grandchildren to public schools?
Taking offense
I grew up in New York City, a melting pot of nationalities. We were called all kinds of names, depending upon our heritage, by our friends. If that happened now, kids would post it on Facebook. What happened to letting it roll off your back? Social media is ruining this world.
Duly armed
Looking at social media the other morning, I thought, here’s that awkward moment when a bunch of rich coastal elites mock a legal gun owner in St. Louis for defending his home from an angry, trespassing mob. And they do so behind keyboards inside their gated compounds with their own armed guards. In all the media coverage I’ve seen of this incident, the bent is about a couple taking their guns and no one stops to point out the mob, which has just destroyed downtown St. Louis, is inside their yard with no right to be there. Of course they had their weapons. The police weren't coming.