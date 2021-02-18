Turnabout
A letter writer says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell "only allows those bills that are policy issues supported by the Republican Party to move through Congress, thus preventing debate on issues that are supported by Democrats.” I didn’t see him or other Democrats complaining when former Sen. Harry Reid did precisely this against Republicans in the opening years of the Obama/Biden administration.
Red spread
I enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. Like hundreds of thousands of others, I felt obligated to serve. Our mission was to stop the spread of communism. Now it appears that our leaders on all sides are embracing it. I'm worried, are you?
Get them back
I certainly hope that the mayor of Haverhill can get these kids back into school by April 1. From what I’ve seen and heard, they are falling behind. My grandson is in sixth grade and in his formative years. He's missed so much that it scares me. Please get these kids back into school.
Trump's truth
Even though 43 Republican senators wouldn't risk losing access to President Donald Trump's base and its money, these senators know the truth. The world knows the truth. The facts show Trump is a demagogue who incited insurrection. Our country's future depends on working out our differences, not exploiting them.
Website down
Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration have no clue about technology. The COVID-19 vaccine website immediately goes down Thursday morning due to high traffic, probably because they were thinking they could use the same amount of servers. Another botched job by Baker's administration.
Energy politics
Fox News and other climate change deniers were quick to blame wind generation for the Texas power outages. Now, the real facts come out: Wind power is doing better than predicted, and it was natural gas, oil and nuclear generation that were falling down. Freezing shouldn't be political.
Gas prices
Oil is already over $60 a barrel and rising. In less than a month the newly elected president has sent this country into financial turmoil. Those of you with mileage-hog sport utility vehicles, I'd go trade them in while they still have some value left. We'll see gas at $4 per gallon shortly.
Vaccine plan
Why is it that doctors cannot get enough COVID-19 vaccinations but pharmacies can? I would rather go to my doctor, whom I trust, rather than the corner drug store. Are pharmacies being audited for who they're serving? Are they only vaccinating those who meet state and federal guidelines?
The Schwartz
Gov. Charlie Baker just opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 1 million more people. We don't have enough for the people going now. Doctors' offices cannot get the vaccine, so he adds more people to this mess? It reminds me of the movie "Spaceballs."
Repairs needed
Why are the mayor and City Council letting the American Legion Farm in Haverhill rot away before our eyes? The main building is in desperate need of major repairs.
Courtesy
Yesterday we got lost on our way to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lawrence. We asked a gentleman for directions, which he gave us, but then he told us to follow him as he drove to the site. We extend our heartfelt thanks to him for his kindness. At the clinic the staff was courteous and efficient, and we thank them too for doing such a good job.