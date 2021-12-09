Signs for the times
A side effect of the Joe Biden year has been Americans becoming accustomed to seeing signs in the windows of retail businesses and restaurants reading, “Please excuse the delay, we are having trouble finding workers!” Now it seems those same signs are being seen in the windows of Vice President Kamala Harris’ office as her mistreated staff resigns en masse.
Not a solution
In Methuen, replacing a blinking yellow light on Salem Street and a blinking red light on Hampshire Road, at their intersection, as well as a stop sign on Hampshire Road with a four-way set of stop signs will only exacerbate the problem. I can almost guarantee drivers will play “who is on first” there now. The reason there have been more accidents on this intersection is because folks now run the existing stop signs and the blinking red light that are there now. What do I know? I have only used this intersection for 40 years.
Late to the opioid crisis
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini wants us to believe he’s now championing the fight in the opioid crisis? Where was he almost five years ago when then City Councilor Andy Vargas was warning drug dealers on his Facebook page that federal agents were in the city looking for them? The mayor kept his mouth shut. If Fiorentini’s numbers are right, that means 100 Haverhill citizens have died since Vargas made that announcement, and the mayor did nothing about it.
Nobody asked me
Referencing the submission concerning voter ID: No one asked me or it seems any of my associates to sign the petition to move forward with this proposal. Just because enough signatures requiring voter ID weren’t obtained doesn’t mean the majority of voters in Massachusetts are against it. It just means not enough of the right folks were asked.
Let’s talk mandates
I will have no problem with American citizens being mandated to get COVID vaccines when the thousands of illegals crossing our southern border are also mandated to get it before they are allowed to receive all the free government handouts. A chain is only as strong as the weakest link.
ID double standard
So the same Democrats claiming that requiring the showing of a government photo ID to vote is racist are also clamoring for the ability to require all working Americans to show a government vaccine ID to go to work or sit at a lunch counter? These people are off their rockers.
A border head-scratcher
This administration is considering sending the military to the Ukraine to defend the border from Russia. Meanwhile the southern border of this country is wide open. Unreal, Joe!
Everyone has ID
You stated that Massachusetts couldn’t get the signatures to put voter ID on the ballot. That does not mean the voters have spoken. I don’t see a problem producing an ID before voting, everyone has some form of ID. If not my guess is they don’t belong here