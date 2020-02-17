Coming apart
A man plowed his van into a GOP voter tent in Florida, telling police it was because “he did not like Trump.” In Windham, a man assaulted a Trump supporter and his 14-year-old son at the high school polling place, the man yelling that they were fascists. It looks like a lot of Democrats are starting to come apart at the seams as they see the smoldering in the 2020 Democrat dumpster that will be completely ablaze by the convention in July.
Retirement earnings
Those of us who’ve worked all our lives and contributed to the Social Security system deserve to collect from it. We also know there are those from other countries and the U.S. who are collecting but never worked a day to earn it. Those with disabilities are another story. If it’s taken away from those who earned it and need it as retirement income, what happens to them? Will they go on government welfare, thus becoming "slaves” to the government?
No trust
It appears as though the Methuen police chief and the Methuen Superior Officers union are morally bankrupt. Can they really be trusted to uphold the law? What a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive.
Big promotion
For those supporting Mayor Pete Buttigieg, does that mean that you think the mayors of Lawrence and Haverhill are better prepared to be president? They’re older and have been mayor longer than Buttigieg. Supporting a mayor for president? Let's be realistic.
Red flag failings
A recent letter writer should learn a lesson: Red flag laws allow police to confiscate firearms from a person using only the word of one person, which doesn't have to be based in fact. No actual evidence, facts or search warrant are required for the police to confiscate someone’s guns, take their license and arrest them. In addition, you get carted off to a mental hospital for evaluation against your will. If the perceived wrongdoing is invalid, there's next-to-no way to get those firearms back except at public auction. That's why we oppose it, and that's why it's dangerous.
Who's charged?
If you were OK with a four-year Benghazi investigation ending with zero indictments and a two-year investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server ending with no indictments, but you have a problem with a 14-month Russia investigation that has produced 23 indictments so far, then you are part of the problem.
What’s ‘free’
The recent letter to the editor by Don Blaszka Sr. was right on the mark.
Not learning
Two recent news bites look not-so-great together: First was Sen. Elizabeth Warren sharing a story that a young woman told her she’d donated $3 — half of what she had in her bank account - to her campaign. The millionaire senator took it. In Friday’s Eagle-Tribune, Richard Briffault wrote a column titled, “When campaigns end, where does the money go?” He says: “In 2014, an analysis found ex-candidates, Republicans and Democrats alike, had as much as $100 million in unused campaign funds just waiting for account holders to decide what to do.” Warren won’t be president, so that $3 soon will be added to the hundreds of millions sitting in the stuffed pockets of fat-cat politicians. The college student donor did not say what she’s learning at university, but it appears not a lot.
Pot’s limits
No pot shops in the Bradford section of Haverhill? I guess they don't smoke on that side of the river — or is it a case of “not in my backyard?”
Hate-filled
How consumed with hatred for President Trump must someone be to say they despise the fact that one small "Trump gear" store has opened in Haverhill? This is why President Trump is going to win in November, because all Democrats have to offer is bile, anger and hatred.