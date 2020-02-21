Agreeable
Of course Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon is going to agree to an audit. If he didn’t, the red flags would be going up. It should have been done years ago. Please don’t let him fool the taxpayers he’s been abusing for 20 years.
Trump’s clutches
I saw where Cambridge police are told not to arrest illegal immigrants driving without a license but to instead issue a summons. This is to “keep them out of the clutches of the president.” What kind of a state are we living in?
Chess board
People have gotten too partisan — a byproduct of no congressional term limits, turning our legislative branch into a chess board for party committeemen to obsess and fundraise over.
Campaign already
I would love to see the Democrats start running for office instead of trying to fight President Donald Trump, who will be the eventual winner in November. There's a whole planet to talk about. Get on with it.
Folding Henry
Hey, Bill Burt, do you know why I don't give John Henry any love? Because instead of telling a handful of politically correct thugs to get lost, he folded like a coward and ripped Tom Yawkey's name off Jersey Street to please some noisy, angry race-hustlers who don't care about baseball. As far as I'm concerned, if it takes another hundred years for the Sox to win a title, it'll be much too soon.
Distortion of facts
The recently publicized views of Haverhill teachers union president Anthony Parolisi represent the feelings of very few at the Bradford Elementary School. Complaints expressed by some were based on the right-size plan, which has given our school a disproportionate number of challenging students from other neighborhoods. Our principal is very caring and without question the most welcoming principal we’ve had in years. The distortion of facts continues to permeate this school system to advance the agenda of a few. I hope people see through the nonsense that’s going on throughout the district.
Potential votes
Those concerned that giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants will lead to their voting in Massachusetts are correct. However, airing those concerns to their Democratic overlords is misguided. The whole point of sanctuary policies is to entice illegal immigrants to Massachusetts. (Why on earth would a state practically bordering Canada otherwise be so full of people who’ve moved here from Central America?) And the point of attracting all of these new "citizens" is to import a bunch of state-dependent Democratic voters.
Let it ride
The recent meeting in Plaistow regarding a withdrawal from SAU55 by Timberlane schools, as reported in The Eagle-Tribune, shows the presenters “believe" the process will someday be financially beneficial, though they have no proof; will involve a multi-year overlap when the district pays for both SAU and new administrators; will require buying out the current superintendent’s contract, because we know getting rid of Earl Metzler is the ultimate reason for this; and ultimately the district might see a savings of $162,000 per year on a $72 million-plus. There are lots of "maybes” if you read between the lines. Metzler’s contract is up in August 2022; any withdrawal would take place July 2021. Besides, everyone knows he’s job-hunting. It's 12 months, tops, probably less. Let it ride. For the risk of all the unknown expense, plus the cost of buying out his contract, let's save money by sharing the expenses of SAU 55. That would be a smart plan — whether you care for the superintendent or not.
Easily conned
Recent letters from paranoid gun owners reveal one thing: propaganda works. President Trump has declared: "They (Democrats) want to take your guns and Bibles." Letter writers who believe this nonsense are now saying if someone, anyone, complains that you have a gun in your house — your neighbor, for example — police can knock on your door, enter your home and take you away for a psychiatric evaluation as well as your gun. How susceptible to nonsense and easily conned people are.