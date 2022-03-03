Stop and go
It is ridiculous to have a major road where drivers continually have to stop at the pedestrian light so Merrimack College students can cross the road. Merrimack should pay for a pedestrian bridge similar to the one at North Andover High. It is the safest way for students to cross.
Things that go bump
The city went and fixed every third pothole on North Avenue. How about filling the other two thirds that are ruining people’s cars?
Show me the money
Taxpayers pay town employees and therefore should know who is paid what. It looks like Plaistow does not want taxpayers to know just what is paid because this information has now been omitted from the Town Report.
That’s not freedom
Flipping the channels over the weekend, I came across a news report about protesters being forcibly removed from the capital. Civilians were being cuffed and removed by police. I thought, “wow, it’s getting bad in Ukraine.” Then I saw it was Ottawa, the capital of Canada, an alleged free nation.
Of enemies and traitors
Biden and family are the only traitors, not Trump. If you recall, there was no war in Ukraine, we were energy independent, all other communist leaders were close to Trump. Keep your enemies closer.
Good old days
Trump was the best thing that happened to this country. He had them all under control. Under Biden, it’s a mess — 40 years of experience and still can’t get anything done for the people. Of course this liberal far-left paper won’t publish any of my Sound Offs because of my unwavering support for President Trump, along with 90 million other Americans.
Free to be
Mask wearing is slowly fading away as it should have long before this. People who still wear a mask that’s fine with me, but don’t try and force everyone. This is America, we should be leaders not followers!! Take off your mask and be free.
Hazardous move
Mayor Perry continues to misrepresent the state’s decision to disallow the “hazardous duty” bonuses and tries to shift blame. The state never approved Methuen’s plan. The state official in charge of approvals learned of the plan by reading it in the Eagle-Tribune and immediately communicated A&F’s requirement for further details.
Anti-American thoughts
I can’t believe there are people defending Trump’s traitorous support of Putin. If you defend him you are unpatriotic. Oh, and by the way, Biden is not the president of Ukraine. Biden is cleaning up the mess Trump and his family left and bringing decency back.