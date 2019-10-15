More wars
It's time to treat our leaders in Washington D.C. like children asking for more mac and cheese: They can start new wars once they've finished the ones on their plate. And Syria? Nigeria? Where were the congressional debates to send troops to these places before they went? Are new fronts on wars (or new wars altogether) started in conference rooms full of generals and CIA bureaucrats with no public debate?
Not funny
How sad for The Eagle-Tribune to find humor in the slaughtering of the Kurds in Syria, by publishing such a despicable editorial cartoon. It’s one thing to always defend President Trump, it’s another to find humor at the expense of these poor allies of the United States.
Targeting ID theft
I’m glad to see the U.S. attorney targeting illegal immigrants on identity theft. Lawrence, being a sanctuary city, is getting many of these illegal immigrants. They take money, medical benefits, food stamps and unemployment benefits — all while hard-working citizens end up paying.
Long-term jobs
I didn’t know until reading a recent letter in the newspaper how bad term limits are for democracy. We should remove them from the presidency immediately. I know a lot of people who love Donald Trump and would like nothing more than to watch him remain in power for a few more decades, until dying in office in his dotage like President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sen. Ted Kennedy and Sen. Strom Thurmond.
Return candidates
Two perennial candidates for this year’s Haverhill city elections bore me — Ken Quimby Jr., a Democrat, and Shaun Toohey, a Republican. Both have served in elected positions in the past, and while both have been embarrassments, they keep running and running and running. But neither gets anywhere.
Think critically
Reading recent Sound Off comments, I am appalled at the lack of facts. Stop listening to your favorite TV station and become an informed citizen. Read the Mueller report and think about what the contents mean. Educate yourself about the responsibilities that our Constitution lays out for a president, and ask yourself if President Trump’s phone calls and comments are good for our nation or done to help his businesses. Learn what his attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, and his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are being accused of. Think about all the money that’s been changing hands, and who gains from it. If you’re OK with everything, that’s your right, but please use factual statements when you say so, not rhetoric and lies.
National news
How about some unbiased, factual reporting in The Eagle-Tribune on national happenings? There’s been little beyond conservative op-eds regarding the very important events that are unfolding. Are you a quality conservative paper, or a GOP rag shilling for President Trump?
Inventing clouds
Last Sunday's Eagle-Tribune included an article titled, "Unemployment low, but pressure to do more,” in which the opinion journalist impersonating a news reporter writes, "With the nation’s unemployment rate at its lowest point since human beings first walked on the moon … [low inflation and long-term interest] normally … would be cause for celebration. But with President Donald Trump’s trade wars slowing growth and overseas economies struggling, (Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell faces pressure to keep cutting rates to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.” During the Obama years, the media was always looking for the silver lining in the economic blizzard, hiding a poor economy or helping Democrats blame it on the past. Now, with the most booming economy in history but a Republican president, the left-wing media has to invent clouds to mar the sunny days that will likely reelect Trump.