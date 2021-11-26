Run politicians run
Wow. Seeing pictures of the New Hampshire delegation with Joe Biden recently, I imagine some broadsword brandishing brigands behind them somewhere keeping them moving instead of fleeing for their political lives.
A bunch of garbage
You would never know that JRM trash company is in jeopardy of losing a client — Methuen. They don’t even try to do a good job. Again, trash all over the road. Get rid of them! They don’t care, so we shouldn’t care about keeping them.
Just hanging out
What is the purpose of police details for road work in Lawrence when they stand there watching the workers in the ditches or playing with their phones, not even watching the traffic. Who is in charge of making sure they’re doing the job they get paid for?
That didn’t happen
Remember during Bengazi when Obama claimed executive privilege and went to court and wouldn’t let anyone talk to Congress? Of course you don’t remember that because Obama handed over every document and Hillary testified for 11 hours straight. Because, unlike Trump, they had nothing to hide and aren’t whiny babies.
Stop pointing fingers
The average gas price is well more than $3. Beef costs are skyrocketing — because of Democrats says “Seeing Red.” Basic economics teaches us the concept of supply and demand, which is seriously exacerbated by this pandemic. Reality, whether leadership is red or blue, we’d still be in the exact same situation. The blame game solves nothing.
Live on TV
To the Trumper who wanted proof: The man with the biggest ego in the history of the human race made all those statements on live television.
Down with hoodies
They seem to ban many things, guns being one. I think you could stop a lot of crime by banning wearing hoods in stores. Hoodies should be worn when the weather is foul, not sunny days. Drop the hoodies!
Show of disrespect
I was watching a report on the news about President Biden at the bridge in New Hampshire and they gave air time to those Live Free or Die nuts holding their signs that said Trump Won. It proves how crazy, unAmerican and unpatriotic our neighbors to the north are.
Recipe for fraud
Voter ID needs to be put in place. How is this a restriction or a form of intimidation? All we are trying to do is establish identity. It’s very simple. Go to the Registry and pick up a Massachusetts ID. Anyone opposing this is, in fact, opening the door to fraud.
Mask up
Why are local police and firefighters not all vaccinated? Not even wearing masks inside the stations? Are they not part of the mandate of 100 or more employees? All cities and towns have more than 100 employees. They are putting the public at risk. Shame on them.