Youth movement
Remember this November to vote for the youthful, exuberant candidate — Donald J. Trump. That's right, after the Democratic National Committee pressured three candidates out of the race on the eve of Super Tuesday to prevent the Bernie-pocalypse, the remaining presidential field is Trump, a 74-year-old millionaire; Joe Biden, a 77-year-old millionaire; and Bernie Sanders, a 78-year-old socialist millionaire. So much for Democrats’ diversity.
Caring socialism
Thanks to Jim Shultz for an edifying column on our nation's history of caring socialism. He reminds us of the difference between the socialism behind mass-produced products and that of guaranteed public education through high school and the public library. "Socialism" isn't everything Republicans make it out to be; in fact, some aspects have been with us practically from the beginning — and the vast majority of us are just fine with that.
Mentally unfit
Joe Biden does not know that difference between his wife and sister. He thinks he is running for U.S. Senate. He says he will appoint the first African American woman to the Senate. He thinks his late son Beau was attorney general. He seems to confuse what state he is campaigning in. He says he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela, although there is no record of this. There are so many more examples of his confusion. Does anyone remember when President Trump needed to be removed using the 25th Amendment because he was mentally unfit?
Train horns
Please write about how to stop the constant, loud train horns every night. I know it’s a safety thing, but 30 to 45 seconds of loud blasts between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. have been getting worse. It’s got to stop. I don’t know how residents who live along the tracks can even deal with it.
Not helpful
What a waste to have two police officers working a detail at Jackson and Common streets in Lawrence. Every time I drive by, both officers are standing there, watching and talking to the road crew, not even paying attention to traffic. Why do they need two officers for this?
Money back
Now that Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race, will she be giving that $3 back to the college student so she can double up her savings? Also, will that student’s professors do the right thing and return the rest of her tuition, which apparently is not doing her any good?
Important job
The troops are out defending the Methuen mayor's ridiculous attempt to hire an unqualified youngster for the important job of treasurer. The city councilors who said "no" are to be commended. For those who went along, the question is, why?
Pet projects
State legislators are considering raising the gas tax to do projects. My question is, where are the 24 cents per gallon I’ve been paying for years? What did they use that on? We want an accounting for the past 10 years before giving any more money to waste on pet projects.
Profit plan
Eversource wants a big rate increase in New Hampshire, claiming it's for upgrades and maintenance. They apparently need the money to pay to buy Columbia Gas, thus protecting their stockholders, maintaining profits, and gaining even more profits.