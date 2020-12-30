Different decor
With all that's happening in the world today, it was such a treat to see Andover all lit up downtown. Too bad there wasn't a single decoration or light in downtown Lawrence. Whatever happened to all the beautiful decorations from years ago?
Prosecution is next
I'm glad to see the inspector general looking into the Methuen Police Department and documenting the bad actors who were bent on stealing from the taxpayers. Now I hope the attorney general takes notice. We should contact Maura Healy’s office and demand the prosecution of the wrongdoers.
Way out
President Donald Trump is determined to burn down the U.S. government on his way out the door, with vicious, immoral and delusional behavior toward all citizens of the United States, in blue states as well as red states. President-elect Joe Biden will be cleaning up Trump's carnage.
Regime change
Watching news reports from across the globe, you realize that it's not just postal workers, college professors, gender studies students and labor unions excited about the coming Biden administration. The regimes in China, North Korea, Iran and the United Nations are very excited to build back better on the American dole. If we spend ourselves into bankruptcy in the process of bailing out the world, well, that's just a bonus to them.
Pelosi's pork
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who stalled COVID-19 relief for five months so her party could use the pandemic to elect Joe Biden as president, was complaining that President Donald Trump needed to sign the horrible, pork-laden bill she did finally allow to pass before his term expired. She is the most wretched politician this country has ever seen and the poster child for term limits.
Anti-speech
Why does the left wing hate free speech so much? They just won an election by having their most powerful supporters -- Facebook, the Washington Post, Twitter, CNN, the New York Times -- suppressing free speech of regular Americans. But it's nothing new. The left has been pushing "fairness doctrine" for decades, attempting to silence Rush Limbaugh and others on talk radio. And, now, President-elect Joe Biden looks like he's going to continue his old boss' practice of excluding the only conservative news station on TV (Fox News). Americans should be horrified by this behavior.
Cure is worse
A recent headline said, "Pandemic decimates economy." It should instead have stated, "Mayors and governors decimate economy," as they are to blame for going to outrageous lengths to handcuff businesses. The cure is now worse than the virus itself.
No choices
I agree with the other contributors about their cable bills. At first, we got Starz and now no more. We now pay $300 per month for cable and watch just a few stations, but we are unable to cut it down without losing the few stations we love. Xfinity is basically a monopoly, but we we never get to pass "go" and collect $200.
City's silence
It's about time that a Methuen resident vented some anger, as the city is a disgrace. Being from a neighboring city and following all of the disgusting issues that have been occurring there for years, I've never understood the silence from residents. Where's the outrage, protest and demands made of city leaders? I can only guess they all have enough money to just keep sending it in, only to be abused time and time again.
Closed for business
If Democrats cared about relief for Americans, they would not have sat on COVID-19 relief until enough votes for President-elect Joe Biden could be harvested, and they would allow our small businesses to remain open. Democrats across the country are shuttering America's economy. If they want to help the country, they will stop closing it.