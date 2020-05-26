Private temperatures
We all need to be wary of plans to randomly take our temperatures at airports, businesses, concerts, sporting events, etc. So a family of five is at the airport on a long planned vacation, and one person gets pulled out of line for having a temperature? What now? Is that person sent home, ruining the vacation? Same with a concert or sporting event. This is an overreach on the part of government. People's body temperatures fluctuate for many reasons. Wear a mask if you’re afraid of catching something, and don't start with taking temperatures.
Confrontation
I’ve watched the last few Methuen City Council meetings and don't understand the confrontational, demeaning attitude toward Mayor Neil Perry. Everyone needs to start working together for the good of the city — and Perry is not James Jajuga.
Responsive officer
Lawrence has a great animal control in Ellen Bistany. She is very responsive and professional. She came within 30 minutes when I called to report a dead animal in Howard Park, and she removed it. Her quick response is proof that we have good people employed in the city.
No guidance
I really hope all these small business owners wake up in 2022. As a small business owner, I certainly will be voting against Gov. Charlie Baker if he runs for reelection. He has given me no hope or guidance during this pandemic. Other states are moving in the right direction.
Profits first
Thank you to the recent letter writer who highlighted the Trump administration’s COVID-19 strategy and response. Per the closing statement, “The bottom line is that Trump and Republicans don’t care whether we live or die, as long as their corporate and billionaire donors reap their profits”: Will we ever learn?
Mask fines
Now I know how it feels to live in a socialist country. Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera should be more concerned about fighting crime than punishing people for not wearing a mask with $300 fines. He’s lost a lot of votes.
Maskless
My daughter and I were in a pharmacy in Methuen where three customers were not wearing masks. No one said anything to them. As I went to the counter to pay, I saw why. The manager was wearing a mask but her nose was exposed. I go to the pharmacy to get medicine to make me feel better, not catch the coronavirus. What are people thinking?
Leaders help
My friends and I are all in our 50s to 70s, and all of us were still working until we lost our jobs. President Trump and his Republicans refuse us another stimulus check. He and the Senate Republicans do not care about the working class people they claim to be for, but his supporters still stick by him. It’s our leaders’ responsibility to help us, not to say we’re lazy or force us to choose between a job and getting a life-threatening illness.
Lawless overlords
Bill Burt's article on Massachusetts’ continued closure of its economy by lawless overlords is right on the money. I think a lot of people will be reviewing their decisions to stay in blue states after this. Massachusetts has become unlivable, which is sad to see. But it’s what one-party rule does, rotting self-government and liberty at the core. Voters there have been foolish enough to support it for decades. Appointing a puppet Republican as governor who is at the mercy of the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature obviously isn’t the same as having a Republican governor.
Try a bike
Haverhill police have cars, trucks, SUVs and ATVs. Now they want to use drones to monitor for squatters. It’s as costly as it is creepy. By the time a drone spots the sin, the offenders will be gone before police arrive. How about getting the police out of their vehicles and having them take a few laps around the park on bicycles? It won't cost us a new toy, or fuel, or maintenance and upgrades.
Trails overrun
AVIS trails in Andover are being overrun with trail bikes and dogs that run all over the place unleashed, with no one picking up after them.
Restaurant rules
So what if restaurants practice "social distancing”? In most restaurants, servers remove dishes and utensils from tables in between customers. This creates a risk of contaminating any clean dishes placed on the same tables. Will the same staff will be serving food to new customers? Sanitizing the tables isn't enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.