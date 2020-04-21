Inefficient mask
While a fabric mask is much less protective than a surgical or N95 mask, it might be better than nothing to stop coronavirus infected droplets from getting through, research has found. However, a crochet or knitted mask is not efficient, unless there is some sort of filter within the mask itself. Some suggest using a coffee filter. Others suggest using HEPA-certified vacuum filters, which are not made of fiberglass. Others suggest using non-woven fabrics such as tote bags, grocery bags, or wine bags. While the crochet or knitted mask might be pretty, please do not wear one in public unless there’s some sort of filter within the mask. Think of all the openings within the stitches that can easily allow droplets to get through -- either from you to me, or from me to you.
Vulnerable places
The next place to suffer from the coronavirus will be the dialysis centers. The people there are immunocompromised, and management will not make public who is sick or has died with the virus. This endangers the workers and patients, and their families.
True culprit
It’s mind-boggling how Democrats and their sympathetic lapdogs in the mainstream media try to blame President Donald Trump for the coronavirus, instead of the true culprit, China. Even after all the evidence that China tried to cover up the outbreak, lied to the world, "disappeared" some whistle-blowing doctors, and tried to corner the market on protective equipment, they would rather side with our enemy than our own president. I think the real pandemic is not coronavirus but "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
Endorsement
Former President Barack Obama called his good friend Joe Biden last week to tell him that he was going to officially endorse him for president of the United States. Biden responded, “Thank you, I appreciate that. Do I know you?"
Police toys
In breaking news, a Methuen police drone catches another parade-viewing. When will it catch real criminals? The drone is just like the excessive number of police dogs in the department. Hopefully Mayor Neil Perry will look into where our tax dollars are going and cut these wasteful toys.
Take a queue
The star-studded event on television Saturday night showed the combined efforts, talents and compassion of an array of performers to raise money and awareness of how important it is for us to unite to defeat the coronavirus. Representatives from competing networks got together for the good of all. It’s too bad Congress can’t figure out how to do the same, and our president can’t find it in his heart to stop name-calling those he sees as his enemies.
Signature
Stimulus checks were held up because President Trump wanted his name on them. Now, he’s trying to get states to open up without much-needed testing. Maybe his name should be on the death certificates of those who die as a result.
Illogical rules
Monday, April 20 was Patriots' Day in Massachusetts and Maine. It’s a day that commemorates the brave colonists who stood against a military detachment sent to seize arms from its own citizens (one of many such events known as the Powder Alarms). Those who are so eager to comply with and repeat the calls for even more restrictions by an overreaching government should take a moment to reflect on the liberties those colonists valued that you so quickly discard for a presumption of safety. Our churches (First Amendment) are closed while liquor stores remain open. Prisoners are being released for their safety, but gun stores and shooting ranges (Second Amendment) are closed. The lift of illogical contradictions goes on.
Open coughing
I was at the store recently when I walked past two young women in the main aisle. Neither was wearing a mask, and one of them started coughing with her mouth open, never once covering it. I wanted to say something but was afraid of starting a fight. These young ladies have no brains. Thank God I was wearing mine.
Have pride
Dog owners should respect their neighborhood. Dog waste harms the grass. We don’t need to be scooping it up or picking up dog waste bags. Residents should take pride in their yards.
Chuckled and cried
I would like to second the recent opinion about the obituary for Gregory Wright. I didn’t know Gregory but loved him by the time I finished reading about him. I chuckled and cried, feeling totally uplifted by the time I finished. R.I.P. Gregory Wright.