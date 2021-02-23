Careful choice
I hope Lawrence does its homework in choosing the builder and architect for its new police station. in Haverhill, we had leaking windows and roof within the first years.
Bad bargaining
Public sector unions should be outlawed. Collective bargaining in which the party ultimately paying for the agreed upon bargain (the taxpayer) is absent, is inherently corrupt. The results have been universally bad for the public. It's time to get tough with teachers and other unaccountable public sector unions.
Short terms
A contributor says there should be term limits. I believe term limits should be imposed at the federal, state, city and town levels, someone shouldn't serve more than six years, and no pensions ought to be awarded to a politician on any level.
Dog walkers
People walking dogs on the Methuen Rail Trail should bring a bag and clean up after their dogs. Otherwise the people who don't have dogs have to look at the poop or walk around it. Plastic bags are not heavy, think of others.
Earmarks
We all knew there were earmarks attached to a COVID-19 relief bill, and as more details emerge, Americans are realizing that in actuality there is a tiny amount of COVID-19 relief attached to a massive left-wing public sector bailout bill.
Pandemic fee
I recently ate at a North Reading restaurant and was awarded a $1 COVID-19 cleaning charge on my bill. What a scam.
Bad advice
Why are my newscasts filled with people from Massachusetts, California, Washington, D.C., and New York telling me how we in New Hampshire should respond to COVID-19? Empirical data show all those areas to be failures at dealing with COVID-19, with some of the worst per-capita numbers in the world. If New York City were a country, it would be among the bottom 10 for mortality rates in the world. So, thanks for the advice, but I think we've got this.
Cold winds
The failure of wind turbines in Texas due to cold weather was not a green energy failure. The fact is, Texas did not weatherize its turbines appropriately to withstand freezing temperatures. Turbines function without difficulty in frigid places, such as Antarctica, because they're weatherized. Any blame belongs to those who were unprepared.
New system
Gov. Charlie Baker needs to resign. The vaccine website is a total disaster. It shows false openings, then after I spend 10 minutes filling out forms, it says there are "no openings." Let us pre-register -- and use a new system.
Time to winterize
Let’s cut to the chase about the failure of turbines, solar power and natural gas lines in Texas: It was the coldest arctic snap in the state in at least 70 years. So much for relentless global warming, Texas simply needs to winterize better, because this can happen again and again.
Double standards
The double standards in this country get worse by the day. Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Mexico got four more times the coverage than crooked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's cover-up of deaths in nursing homes in his state. This is absolutely disgusting.
Before and after
President Donald Trump inherited a roaring economy when he became president, including the creation of over 15 million new jobs in the last six years under the Obama administration -- a record period of job growth. When Trump left office four years later, the economy had lost 5 million jobs and was in a recession. When Trump became president, Republicans controlled the House and the Senate. When he left, Democrats controlled all three branches of government. I wonder if Republicans are tired of winning yet?