Loony
It must be a sign of the times: When I read the headline "New England sees record number of loons in several states" on Page 2 of the Sunday Eagle-Tribune, I didn't think the story was about birds.
Fleecing time
Well, it’s that time of year again. It's time for Methuen’s annual property tax increase. I wonder how much they’ll fleece the taxpayers this year. We all hear that the “average” home will only face a modest increase. The only problem is that these “average” homes rarely exist.
Offering help
I agree with the writer regarding adoption fees for animals. I found a wonderful organization that rescues kittens and cats, and the fees are reasonable. I have two cats from that group called Feline Friends New Hampshire. All of its work is on a voluntary basis — even that of the vet. I donate to them regularly, not just money but food, supplies, etc. They certainly would appreciate your help too.
Poor taste
I'd like to express my disgust over the syndicated column you published featuring a drink called the “Southside Strangler.” In the original article, writer Daniel Neman flippantly mentions the serial killings that happened in his old neighborhood. He apparently finds it amusing to name a drink after a man who tortured and murdered four of his neighbors. Victims were age 15 to their early 30s. Their families and friends are still alive. Think of how they will feel if they see this article. Show you have a soul and let the author know that it’s never appropriate to joke about a murderer and rapist.
Opinion forum
To be given a place to go and express our feelings or opinions about the problems or the nice things that are happening in our world today is a wonderful opportunity that this newspaper has allowed. We may not all be accurate or correct with our beliefs and our ideals, but at least we can share them and see for ourselves what others are thinking about what we say. Thank you to “Sound Off” and to “Letters” for giving us this venue. Merry Christmas!
Step backward
Forget policy or scandals. Go to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and listen to any of his inspirational speeches. Then go listen to any of President Trump’s speeches. We have taken a giant step backward as Americans and as humans. Are we that desperate to just help the rich get richer?
Settled science
Climate change is the topic that won’t go away. Studies from a variety of disciplines — of ice cores from the Arctic, oceanographic observation, atmospheric measurement, animal behavior studies, migration analysis and dozens more — all note a disturbing trend. Humans with our unbridled technologies are responsible for the acceleration of Earth’s climate change. This is not something that people can have an opinion about, or chose not to believe. It’s settled science. Unfortunately not one of those disciplines can predict actual events yet to occur, as it involves myriad events that in aggregate are moving the Earth toward irreversible damage. To hear people say they don’t “believe” the science, or suggest that since they were cold last November all of it must be wrong, is mind boggling.
Self-unaware
Dan Goldman, a lawyer, director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee and unelected bureaucrat, called President Trump a “clear and present danger to our free and fair elections" as he gave closing statements supporting the Democrats’ efforts to use a rigged, politicized impeachment farce to overturn our last free and fair presidential election. They’re the most self-unaware political party ever.