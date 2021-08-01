Can-miss TV
Variety reports "advertiser anxiety" over low viewership of the Tokyo Olympics. I guess Americans being bullied by a ruling party with the slimmest of majorities; being lectured by airlines, soft drink makers and Major League Baseball about how showing IDs to vote is racist; and who are now accustomed to seeing our cities burn, just aren't tuning in to watch pampered athletes place third while making statements about how awful our country is.
Loud city
Methuen needs to tighten up on the noise ordinance. The noise from passing cars in our neighborhoods is not right. We should be able to have peace in our homes.
Lost time
I just saw where some government agencies and private companies may require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly. I wonder if it will be on their own time, or do we have to pay for this, too, in lost time worked? It reminds me of the old smokers’ breaks that were denied to non-smokers.
Wrong support
If anyone should be ashamed of themselves, it's Karoline Leavitt for seeking the support of an insurrectionist, immoral, twice impeached former president. Instead maybe she should consider asking Reps. Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger for their support — two GOP members with a conscience and good morals.
Vaccinated
Got Polio? Me neither, thanks to science. Nor do I have diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, human papillomavirus, haemophilus, pneumococcus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B or varicella. Thanks again, science. Oh yeah, I don’t have COVID-19, either.
Steady hand
I’m glad that Joyce Campagnone is running for City Council in Methuen again this year. She has been around for a long time. This current council -- especially two of the at-large members -- is way too vocal about issues in the city. I and others I know have had enough of the troublemakers.
Seeking permission
Maybe some of the people complaining about mask mandates really just want the authorities to give them permission to go mask-free. Then those same people can blame their kids’ or grandparents’ COVID-19 on someone other than themselves.
Trump’s angels
Every time a left-wing reactionary uses the terms "insurrectionist,” ”QAnon" or “white supremacist" to describe political resistance to the far-left, progressive tyranny currently ruling Washington D.C. -- and being amplified by CNN, MSBC and Twitter -- another of President Donald Trump’s supporters gets their wings.
Training trucks
I’ve called the city of Haverhill several times about noisy traffic on Monument Street, to no avail. I’ve called the tractor trailer truck training company, with no help. The trucks go up and down the street constantly during the day and into the evening, even after dark. Noise from the grinding and changing gears is very annoying. I can't even relax in my back yard. I am embarrassed to entertain, as well, because of the noise. The city needs to look into this disaster.
New ideas
The submitter of “Qualifications” might try reading up on Karoline Leavitt’s platform and educating themselves. It is nice to see someone so young have convictions so strong, regardless of party affiliation. Most adults her age don’t even participate in our democracy, and if they do, it is nothing more than joining the protest du jour. It is time for a change in Washington, D.C., and to rid ourselves of the octogenarians who’ve overstayed their welcome. With youth comes new ideas. By the way, she is also for term limits. I wish her the best, as well as any other young adult who is courageous enough to take on this challenge.