Record numbers
There are currently a record number of unaccompanied minors detained in the U.S. in "cages," as President Joe Biden called them when he was running for office. Way to "build back better."
No support
When President Donald Trump was in office, every Democrat voted for the $2 trillion CARES Act, even though doing so helped Trump. When Joe Biden is president, no Republican legislator voted for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan because they think hurting him is more important than helping Americans.
Capitol fences
At first I thought the troops and steel fences in Washington, D.C. were overkill, just more of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stage props to convince her flock that anyone with political differences is a terrorist. Then I saw House Resolution 1 and realized if you are going to steal a free country out from under the feet of its citizens, as Democrats are trying to do, it makes sense to put barriers around the palaces.
Investigators
After seeing multiple cases of police shootings and assaults that resulted in deaths, I wondered how on a national level these could be prosecuted fairly. What if we had a national response team, like the National Transportation Safety Board sends after a plane crash, that investigates and, if warranted, extradites the offenders to a place unaffiliated with the local or state police?
Fired lawyer
The Biden administration fired a general counsel at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after she refused to quit. Sharon Gustafson was asked to resign after two years, and she declined, intending to finish out the four years of her appointment by President Donald Trump. So last Friday night, they fired her. Is that what you call unity?
Not 'smaht'
It's amusing that Massachusetts, self-proclaimed tech center of the universe, now will have a vaccination pre-registration site. Of course they could have used the Vaccine Administration Management tool that the federal government paid $44 million to develop. Though far from perfect, it was used by the Neanderthals up in New Hampshire at the beginning of January. That's the problem when "smaht" people are just too smaht for their own good.
Responsibility
To the person who commented about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show me where someone gets the right to spread contamination in an infected environment by breathing in their fellow citizens' faces and endangering others' health. Along with our liberty comes responsibility for the safety of others.
Infection rates
It looks like someone has their facts wrong. The states doing the worst for COVID-19 infections remain those with the harshest, strictest lockdowns and mandates -- New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts included. Don’t blame the messenger, look it up for yourself.
Vaccine experience
My husband and I went to the Hooksett vaccine site Wednesday to receive our shot. I commend all the workers there for their great attitudes, knowledge and friendliness. It made the situation so much better during a stressful time. Thanks to all.
Caring
Conservatives care about other people, but they also care about the Constitution and not violating people’s rights, freedoms and civil liberties.
Ignoring advice
Most pre-existing conditions that make non-elderly Americans more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19 are related to obesity, a condition many Americans would avoid if they followed their physician's advice over the years. So now my children and I should wear masks everywhere we go to protect them? How is it these people can ignore years of medical advice and demand that anyone ignoring this one piece of medical advice change their behavior to protect them?
Money flow
A recent story in The Eagle-Tribune touted, “Billions of dollars in federal aid will flow into Massachusetts under a new pandemic relief package signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday." Unfortunately that money is flowing out of working class states that actually operate within their means. It's nothing but a blue-state bailout disguised as a COVID-19 relief bill.