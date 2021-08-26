Pelosi's envy
Instead of condemning Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be more concerned with asking them how they found the situation in Afghanistan and what more could be done to get our people out. Instead, her anger reflects a more envious reaction. These congressmen put themselves in harm’s way to gather information that the Biden administration ignores. Do not condemn but be thankful for their strong and united effort.
Truth-seeker
Kudos to U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton. Finally a politician has the guts and integrity to seek truth about the Afghanistan debacle. The swamp-dwellers do not like anyone making waves in their water. He should keep up the great work exposing the lousy job this administration continues to do.
Take an airport
After the Islamic State’s expected bombing of a refugee processing center outside the airport in Kabul, the U.S. should regain — with force — one of its former air bases and continue the withdrawal from Afghanistan as it should've been done in the first place, from a secured air base, not an international airport in a densely populated city.
Bold action
To call the decisive, bold action of two congressmen who went to Afghanistan a publicity stunt only shows how closed-minded some people are about what is really going on in this irresponsible administration whose first and foremost word is “ignore” and whose chief action is “laugh it off.”
Field trip
Of course House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Pentagon, State Department and lockstep Democrats denounce Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer for going to Afghanistan. They lie about diverted resources and occupied seats on flights, but more importantly, both congressmen, whose offices are flooded with calls from people trying to get their loved ones home, discovered that no one’s telling the truth about what’s really happening in Kabul. That's the real reason the swamp got so angry.
Embarrassment
I am a proud and embarrassed American. Nearly 2,500 U.S. military personnel have been killed and nearly 21,000 wounded in this 20-year war. More than $2 trillion later, the Taliban is dictating to the United States the terms of our evacuation. This as the former Afghan military coughs up thousands of armored vehicles and dozens of Black Hawk helicopters, drones and other aircraft. We’ve got three more years with this president?
Selfish flight
No one is more selfish than U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton. He took an unnecessary flight to Afghanistan, then he took a seat out of Afghanistan that could’ve been occupied by someone else.
Better army
I have a thought on how we could have avoided the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan: Instead of pouring billions of dollars into training an almost entire male army that immediately surrendered, we could have armed and trained all of the women and girls of Afghanistan. No one fights more fiercely than someone who stands to lose everything. The Taliban wouldn't have stood a chance.
Wide search
I sincerely hope the two finalists for police chief of Methuen are great candidates. My concern is that, once again, a wide search extends all the way to Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire.
Benefits increase
Now that the Biden administration has determined the recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get a 25% increase, since there’s no one home to soak the beans or make the stew, will Social Security recipients be given the same consideration? Or will the usual 1% to 2% cost of living adjustment be considered enough? I think I know the answer. Let’s see how it plays out and vote accordingly.