Tough measures
Kudos to the restaurant in Halifax that posted a sign outside it saying, “Gov. Charlie Baker take 25% of your pay." More people need to speak out against his draconian measures before it’s too late and these restaurants and small businesses close for good.
Facing reality
Isn't it highly ironic that a former reality TV star has so much trouble accepting the realities of his own life? He never thought the words "you're fired" would apply to him.
Hollywood influence
Here we go again. Hollywood is all set to invade and pollute the White House and our government. It was so refreshing not to see them there for four years.
Clinton's comments
Just as Americans were being lulled into thinking President Donald Trump might have been a seditious, democracy undermining sore loser, Hillary Clinton popped up to remind us all what that really looks like.
Not a joke
How does the writer who bragged about celebrating Christmas with 25 people without contracting COVID-19 explain the explosion of cases in our country? I'm not sure if they are incredibly lucky or misinformed, but such behavior is selfish and reckless. My mom died from COVID-19. It's no joke.
Ex's wedding
If President Donald Trump attended President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, it would be equivalent to attending your ex-spouse's wedding after they cheated on you. It’s a slap in the face and not right. Kudos tor Trump for not attending. It’s still a free country.
Taken seriously
I thank the Haverhill Conservation Commission for taking my concerns seriously. They are very fair. This is the one place in City Hall where the little guy is listened to.
GOP's decision
The Republican Party must decide whether it wants to be a fascist leader cult, or a political party willing to participate in, and contribute to, democratic tradition and the rule of law. Instead of bleating for unity, they must disavow the divider-in-chief and followers they've enabled the past four years.
Flag check
Maybe now that Methuen's overpaid police chief is gone, the city can afford to replace the American flag flying front of the police station. I'd also like to thank everyone who flies the flag and would ask all to check for damages and replace, as needed.
Walls divide
It's ironic how President-elect Joe Biden is saying, "Not one more foot of fence will be erected on our border under my administration," just as walls are erected around the Capitol like the ones around the White House. It says something about the state of our country when the incoming party is more comfortable letting non-citizens into the country illegally than it is being near its own citizens.
Power and money
President Donald Trump never really cared about the Republicans or their policies. He only wanted the power and money of the presidency, and he figured out how to entice them.
Constitution reader
A recent letter writer is clearly among my fellow members of the dwindling population of Americans who read and understand their Constitution -- dwindling nowhere more starkly than in our legislative branch. One must wonder how long the writer is for Massachusetts. I finally threw in the towel after four generations of abuses at the hands of anti-constitutionalists like Sens. Ted Kennedy and Ed Markey, Rep. Lori Trahan, Gov. Charlie Baker, Gov. Mike Dukakis, Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Nothing to celebrate
It sure is great to celebrate the traditions of our peaceful transfer to an incoming Democratic president -- walls erected around our Capitol, raising unemployment rates, sinking stock prices, scores of people branded as Nazis and de-platformed for their political views, the large sucking sound of capital and jobs fleeing overseas, and who-knows-how-many would-be illegal immigrants headed toward our southern border. Makes me nostalgic for the Obama years.