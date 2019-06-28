Lifesavers
I’ve lived on East Street for 34 years, and no, I am not related to any firefighters. How dare someone criticize them for sitting in “lounge chairs" and watching the traffic. In the middle of the night, when your house is burning, they are saving your butt and not sleeping.
Track family
A big shout-out to Steve Nugent and the coaching staff at North Andover track and field. Our son had a terrific season, and we cannot say a bigger thank-you for his leadership, motivation and guidance. It truly is a big "track family,” which is very supportive and motivating. I can see how their leadership and coaching yields terrific results, but more importantly helps high school kids mature and realize the importance of hard work and teamwork.
Government ‘fix’
Every problem the federal government has "fixed" since the Great Depression has only made that problem worse. Healthcare, retirement savings, home ownership (and the resultant derivatives that crashed the economy in 2008), college loans — how many more problems does big government and its $23 trillion deficit need to "fix" before the voting population in this country wises up?
Suit up
The person who complains about firefighters on East Street should try fighting a fire at 3:00 a.m. Our firefighters are hard workers who save lives, whether it’s at a fire or a car accident or some other emergency.
Shocking defense
“She’s not my type.” Our country’s president defends against an allegation of sexual assault by essentially saying that his accuser is not attractive enough for him to rape. Let that sink in.
Fan hugs
I totally agree with the editorial about banning fans from running on the field to hug MLB players. All it takes is a hug to be misinterpreted as sexual, and then here come the claims. No fans should be allowed on the field until all the players have gone to the locker room.
Undo the mistake
In Methuen, we now realize that appointing five captains was a costly mistake by Chief Joseph Solomon and former Mayor Stephen Zanni. Who will be the first politician with a spine to call for the elimination of these extra positions? Who will be the first politician to speak up for the citizens and not their own interests? Is that asking too much? All the promotions should be rescinded, as they all had conflicts of interest spelled out in the inspector general’s report.
Disentanglement
As has happened for most of my adult life, when faced with the specter of another nation locking horns with the U.S., I hear the usual chorus from friends that have not spent time overseas in the service of our military: “Bomb them out of existence, I don't care. Just nuke the whole Middle East, let God sort them out.” Those are interesting fantasies, but an inconvenient reality is that never in human history has one nation or people bombed another and eventual open warfare not been the result. Even were there a magic bomb that could wipe out a whole nation, the rest of the free world would unite its militaries against the fools who dropped it. Back here in the real world, diplomacy and disentanglement from the world's civil wars are the only true paths to peace for America.