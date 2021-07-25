Experienced councilor
I hope Joyce Campagnone beats one of Methuen’s at-large councilors in this year’s election. I don’t really care which one. She has many years of political experience that the younger ones just don’t have.
Supporting sedition
When will most Republicans in leadership stop supporting the sedition and treason their leader very publicly committed on Jan. 6? It is just what it looked like. Why all the pathetic and contradictory excuses?
Loud dogs
The other night about 9:30, I heard a dog fight and dogs crying. The source was two sets of dog walkers going in the opposite direction, allowing their dogs to bark away at one another, disturbing people along the street. Gee, thanks.
Judge’s savior
Now we learn that the FBI’s review of thousands of tips received about Judge Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing for the U.S. Supreme Court were squelched by the Trump administration. Unlike previous efforts to vet court nominees, the FBI in this case was muzzled. Trump said recently of Kavanaugh: “Where would be be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him.”
Mask freedom
COVID-19 science apparently has trickled down from doctors and scientists to mayors, city councils and teachers unions, who evidently are much smarter than anyone. No free American should be forced to wear a mask
Beautiful memorial
I just visited Mill Brook Park in Haverhill with my father, who is a Vietnam veteran. It was worth the ride from Chicopee. What a beautiful park and monument. Thanks to whoever got this done.
Vaccine signs
Cases of the delta variant are reportedly on the rise. We hear about those who refuse to be vaccinated, and the relatively safety afforded those who’ve been vaccinated. Yet, no one knows who is and isn’t vaccinated. I think we who’ve been responsible enough to get vaccinated should find a way to actually attach our vaccine card on our person. This way we will see who is not vaccinated and keep our distance.
Trump’s role
The contributor of “Silver lining” forgot to talk about the tens of thousands of people who died because President Donald Trump told Americans that COVID-19 was no worse than the flu, from December 2020 to February 2021, contradicting medical experts. Indeed, he later admitted to lying. I guess we forget that those lies hurt many. This kind of vaccine had been in development for years, and it should be remembered that Trump cut funding for a group of government scientists who’d been working to develop anti-virus vaccines.
Insurrectionist
For another angle in the ongoing debate over whether Gen. Robert E. Lee was a hero in the Mexican-American War, or a traitor who abandoned his country in the Civil War, remember that the Mexican-American War was an imperialist invasion of sovereign Mexican territory under the pretense of enforcing Texas' illegitimate secession from Mexico, which resulted in the U.S. stealing much of what is now the western part of the country. So, Lee wasn't so much a war hero as he was part of an invading army supporting an insurrection.
Now hiring
At the driveway entrance into the Walmart on Route 28 in Salem, I saw a person accepting money; he held a huge sign proclaiming, "Will work for food." I wonder if he’d ever turned around and looked at the building? Behind him was a huge banner that said, "Walmart Now Hiring.” The Wendy's at the corner had similar signs, which also touted the offer of food for the workers. I wonder how willing he really was he to “work for food"?