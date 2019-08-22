Ingredients
In response to Michael Veves' letter to the editor, the real recipe for violence is: Unsupportive parents, school fights and bullies, combined with mental illness. Combine that with prescribed medicine that influences your judgement and/or illegal drugs. Next, add a feeling of being wronged by society. Finally, add that "friend" who buys you a firearm (or the shooter steals someone else's firearm), and you have a mass shooter. Studies have shown about 60% of mass shooters had a mental health issue. It's a mental health and drug abuse problem -- not a Trump problem.
Class sizes
In just a few days many eager faces will arrive at our classroom doors in Haverhill. Parents who come with their children will be surprised and somewhat confused as to what happened to the very expensive "right size" plan, as class sizes have swelled in many cases. This concept was championed by the Haverhill School Committee's own squad of four. Just today, our principal told us 13 staff members have resigned in the past 24 hours. Seeing as the superintendent remains cloistered in her office, if not on vacation, where is the spokesman who spins the scenario for each error in judgement? Surprise, surprise -- and the clock is ticking.
Raised manholes
I have no idea who we are hiring in Haverhill to pave the roads, but whoever it is has no idea how to make the manholes even with the road. Not only is it awful on Main Street, try driving to Groveland on Salem Street. It's amazing there hasn't been an accident, with cars dodging those covers that are not level with the roadway. Please use our taxes and get this fixed everywhere they've paved the roads.
Amesbury Road
There are now seven members of the Haverhill City Council and a mayor I will not vote for. Kiss your neighborhood goodbye, it's gone to pot. I suggest each council member have a pot shop in their neighborhood.
Breakfast and lunch
Love, compassion and loving kindness are the guiding principles of the major religions of the world, and yet how sad it is that these very qualities are absent in those writers who begrudge Haverhill students having breakfast and lunch provided at school. Many of those students may come from low-income homes where there could be food scarcity and will welcome the extra calories to get through the school day. Spreading hate like this only harms the bearer of hate, for hate has to pass through one’s own being before it goes out against others.
Target extremists
With all of the efforts by the FBI and other security organizations to thwart the extremists out there who trying to destroy our way of life, why not try something different? Instead of tracking hundreds of potential nut jobs, poison their websites with computer viruses. If you've ever strayed to a less-than-moral website, as I have, and had your computer crash, costing $100 or more to fix, you tend to learn fast.
Second Amendment
The founding fathers were brilliant, carefully selecting every word in those precious documents. If you read the Second Amendment closely, you'll see that the words "well regulated" apply to the militia, not the weapons. If you keep reading, you'll see additional words clarifying their intent, i.e., "shall not be infringed." Analogies to cars are irrelevant, since driving is not a constitutional right. If the letter writer believes guns are unregulated, then she has not done her research. I constantly navigate a maze of legal obstacles to legally own and carry a concealed firearm in New England.